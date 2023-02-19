Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rashmika Mandanna's cropped sweater, distressed denims is a must-have

Rashmika Mandanna's cropped sweater, distressed denims is a must-have

Published on Feb 19, 2023

In a cropped sweater and a pair of distressed denims, Rashmika showed us how she poses when her friends click her pictures.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Rashmika Mandanna is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make her fans drool. Be it a casual ensemble or slaying a formal look in a pantsuit or being the star of the party in a sequined saree for a festive occasion, Rashmika knows how to ensure that the limelight never leaves her side. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, in a white co-ord set, shares a note on 'happiness and peace'

Rashmika, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself and gave us a glimpse of the way she poses when her friends ask her to pose. Being oodles of cuteness, Rashmika posed on the top of a skyscraper of sorts with a stunning view in the backdrop. The actor, for the day out with friends, chose a cropped sweater and a pair of distressed denims. Keeping it chic, stylish and comfortable for the day out, Rashmika looked pretty in the pastel pink sweater featuring cropped details, full sleeves and buttons lining the length. She further teamed it with a pair of high-waisted blue distressed denims with wide legs. "When my friends say pose.. and I am like,” Rashmika captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here.

Rashmika further accessorised her look for the day in white shoes, tinted shades and silver hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she showed off her biceps in one of the pictures. In the other picture of the set, Rashmika can be seen smiling for the camera. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble for the day. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rashmika aced the look to perfection.

