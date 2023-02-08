Rashmika Mandanna, in a white co-ord set, shares a note on 'happiness and peace'

Rashmika Mandanna is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor keeps sharing fashion goals on how to deck up right for any occasion – from slaying a casual look in a co-ord set to showing us how to look festive and bright in an ethnic ensemble, to decking up like a boss babe in a pantsuit. Rashmika's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion statements and each of them manages to make her fans drool. Rashmika is also known for sharing doses of positivity and peace on her Instagram profile, from time to time. The actor's fashion diaries are right on point and we are always smitten.

A day back, Rashmika drove our midweek blues far away with a picture of herself looking like a fashion queen in a white co-ord set. The actor posed against a stunning backdrop and shared her mantra on life with the picture. Rashmika, for the midweek photoshoot, picked a white cropped top and teamed it with a long white sleek bodycon skirt featuring a thigh high slit and a knot detail at the waist. Showing off her legs and her midriff, Rashmika posed with her hands on her waist. She further layered her look with a long full-sleeved white shrug that hugged her shape and added more oomph to the overall look. The actor posed with her brightest smile and looked directly at the camera. With the picture, Rashmika also shared her life mantra - "Be happy peeps. Keep hope. Your happiness and peace come above all. Life is just too short for negative feels."

Rashmika further accessorised her look for the day in black and silver flats with ankle straps. In silver hoop earrings and a sleek silver neck chain, the actor completed her look for the day. Rashmika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Rashmika aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.