Rhea Chakraborty smiles blissfully in 1 lakh beige lehenga for Anushka Ranjan's wedding, see pics

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was among the host of celebrities who attended Alia Bhatt's best friend, Akansha Ranjan's sister, Anushka Ranjan's wedding with Aditya Seal, this weekend. The actor took to Instagram on late Sunday evening to share her look from the ceremony. She can be seen in the photos wearing a beige embroidered lehenga set with detailed embroidery.

Rhea posted her photos on the gram with the caption, "Grow through what you go through! #newnormal #grattitude #rhenew." She flaunted her bespoke lehenga set in the pictures and even smiled blissfully for the camera. The actor's post reveals that the set she chose for the big fat Indian wedding is from the shelves of designer label Izzumi Mehta.

With the ongoing wedding season, we are all looking for head-turning elegant traditional looks. And Rhea's attire checks both boxes. Scroll ahead to know how you can add this look to your collection and see all pictures of Rhea in the beige lehenga set.

The traditional lehenga set features a sleeveless blouse with a deep U neckline, floral embroidery, mirror work, and a bare back with scalloped borders. Rhea teamed the short choli with a beige lehenga in georgette base with aari embroidery.

The lehenga also came adorned with scalloped borders, sequinned embellishments, and floral threadwork. A georgette net dupatta with scalloped patti and embellishments rounded off the look.

Rhea Chakraborty in beige lehenga set.

Keen on adding Rhea's look in your closet? Well, we have all the price details for you. Called the Beige Embroidered Lehenga Set, it is worth ₹1,19,040 and will burn a big hole in your pocket.

The Beige Embroidered Lehenga Set. (perniaspopupshop.com)

Rhea accessorised the ensemble with a gold maang tika, matching jhumkis, and stilettos. Centre parted open locks, glowing skin, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, berry-toned lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes completed the beauty picks.

Do you like Rhea's wedding fashion?

