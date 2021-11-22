Vaani Kapoor in white chikankari Manish Malhotra lehenga looks like a dream for Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal wedding

Actor Vaani Kapoor celebrated her best friend Anushka Ranjan's wedding with Aditya Seal on the weekend with much pomp. The festivities were attended by many other Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Krystle D'Souza, Athiya Shetty and more. For the ceremony, Vaani chose a stunning white chikankari lehenga set from the shelves of ace-designer Manish Malhotra's wedding collection.

Vaani took to Instagram to share photos of her look from the ceremony with the caption, "A weekend full of L[O]VE." She chose the most simple yet regal outfit to celebrate her best friend Anushka Ranjan's special day. It is the perfect attire for a bridesmaid that will make heads turn at any wedding event you attend.

Manish Malhotra has been a go-to choice for many brides and bridesmaids this wedding season. Even for Anushka and Aditya's wedding, many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and the bride herself, wore the designer's creations for many events. Scroll ahead to see Vaani's photos and know all about her attire.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor looked royalty in the chikankari lehenga set. The milk-white ensemble featured a super cropped sleeveless white choli with a unique hemline, scooped neck, and gold patti borders.

Vaani wore the choli with a heavy lehenga that featured detailed work and embroidery. It had exquisite embroidery all over the skirt with silver zari borders at the hem that stood out and made Vaani look like a million bucks. A simple sheer dupatta with threaded motifs and a silver border completed the look.

Vani accessorised the neo-ethnic look with a dainty silver bindi and cream embellished white clutch adorned with tassels. A pair of gold drop earrings and bracelets with an emerald green accent completed the jewels.

Side parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, glossy nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks were Vaani's beauty picks with the outfit.

Meanwhile, Vaani's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma and others. It is set to hit theatres on December 10.

