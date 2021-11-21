Vaani Kapoor is a sight to behold in 85k sand and mint green lehenga choli

Dancing her night away before she walked down the aisle this Sunday, actor Anushka Ranjan was flanked on stage with her best friends including Vaani Kapoor as they grooved like no one's watching during the sangeet festivities. Oozing oomph at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet night was the former's bestie and bridesmaid Vaani who looked like a sight to behold in a sizzling sand and mint green lehenga choli and we could not take our eyes off.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show the diva dressed to kill as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Vaani donning a sultry embroidered bralette top that came with thin embroidered straps and a plunging neckline to give the ethnic choli a sexy twist.

It was teamed with a mint green lehenga that ended in an olive green border on the hemline. Vaani layered the look with a matching coloured organza dupatta which sported multi-coloured embroidered lace running along the border.

She left her luscious brown tresses open down her back in soft curls in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Vaani accessorised the look with a sand and mint green potli, a layered handcrafted diamonds and emeralds necklace, a pair of earrings and a bangle from Razwada Jewels.

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Vaani set the shutterbugs on frenzy.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The sand and mint green lehenga set originally costs ₹85,000 on the designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's sand and mint green lehenga set from Arpita Mehta(arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter