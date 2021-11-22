Anushka Ranjan's purple lehenga for wedding with Aditya Seal is for the unconventional bride: Yay or Nay?

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal got married on Sunday night in the presence of the biggest names in Bollywood. From Alia Bhatt to Athiya Shetty to Vaani Kapoor, many celebrities were in attendance during the ceremony. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have been doing rounds on social media. They show Anushka dressed in a beautiful and unique purple lehenga set.

Ditching the traditional red, Alia Bhatt's best friend's sister, Anushka Ranjan, chose a bespoke purple shade lehenga for her big day. If you are an unconventional and bold bride, who would love to experiment with their wedding trousseau, you should definitely take cues from Anushka.

Pictures of Anushka's bridal look from the wedding ceremony were shared on the Instagram page of The Wedding Story and even got many compliments from netizens. Many loved the unique colour of the bridal lehenga and filled the comments section saying the same. Scroll ahead to see the photos and the video.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt stuns as bridesmaid in pink bralette-flared pants set, see pics

The wedding lehenga includes a midriff-baring short choli featuring quarter-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, heavy embroidery on the sheer sleeves and torso, and sequinned tassels on the hem.

Anushka wore it with a matching layered lehenga adorned with delicate silver embroidery and a heavy ghera. She also draped a sheer embroidered dupatta on her head, which also went around her waist and shoulders.

Anushka rounded off the unique bridal look with a dainty diamond choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a mang tika. Cream and silver bangles with silver kaleeras and hath phool completed the jewels.

In the end, Anushka tied her mane in a messy bun, and for glam, she chose smoky silver eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, glowing face, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour.

Anushka's wedding look garnered several compliments from netizens. Here's a look at some of the comments:

Comments on Anushka Ranjan's wedding look.

Meanwhile, Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Kiara Advani, complemented his bride in a cream embroidered kurta dhoti set with a bandhgala jacket, matching silk safa and a silk dupatta.

What do you think of Anushka's bridal attire?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter