Shehnaaz Gill dances with Guru Randhawa in Dubai and stuns in two gorgeous outfits: Check out videos and pics

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and many other stars jetted off to Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. The celebrities, including Shehnaaz, have already started sharing snippets from their time in the United Arab Emirates City. Shehnaaz even met with singer Guru Randhawa, and a new video shows them dancing on a yacht. Guru posted the clip on his Instagram page. While the fun video delighted their fans, we loved Shehnaaz's outfits in the clip and another photoshoot she posted on social media. Scroll ahead to find more details.

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in two gorgeous outfits

On Saturday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share a video featuring Shehnaaz Gill with the caption, "Pai gayian shaman ne with my fav @shehnaazgill. Should we do a video together?" The caption is a line from Guru's song Moon Rise. It shows the two stars dancing on a yacht with a stunning backdrop of Dubai, a lake, and the city's shimmering lights. They groove to Guru's new song, Moon Rise, and in the end, Shehnaaz hits Guru playfully. Check out the video below. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill steals the show on the red carpet with her fiery twist to lace detail top and pants set: All pics, video)

In the clip, Shehnaz wore a sage green-coloured monotone jumpsuit. The silk-satin outfit features a strapless plunging neckline flaunting Shehnaaz's décolletage, a cape-like addition with a slit on the side, flared pants, figure-skimming silhouette, and side calf-length slits on the hem. A sleek bun, minimal accessories, and soft glam makeup completed Shehnaaz's look.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had posted pictures from a photoshoot revealing her outfit to attend a press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. "Hitting off @filmfare presscon in Dubai," Shehnaaz captioned the post. Her ensemble is from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion.

Shehnaaz donned a tangerine midi dress featuring a plunging V neckline, a cinched waist, a dhoti style gathered knot on the front, and an asymmetrical hemline. Mustard-coloured trench coat, clear strap block heels, statement rings, and tear-drop earrings completed her look. Lastly, a centre-parted braided bun, nude lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it off.

