Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha serve glamour for Aayush Sharma's birthday party: All pics, videos

The who's who of Bollywood stepped out in Mumbai last night to ring in Aayush Sharma's birthday. Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted a grand bash at his residence. The guest list included big names like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Ahan Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal, Manisha Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Varun Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Meezaan Jaffrey, and a few more celebrities. Many stars attended the bash in their best ensembles, leaving us impressed with glamorous avatars like Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha. Keep scrolling to check out some snippets from the party.

Aayush Sharma's grand birthday party

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

The paparazzi clicked Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan outside the party on Tuesday night. Later, Aayush even cut a birthday cake with the media. He wore a blue printed shirt with a white top and distressed denim jeans for the special occasion. Arpita complemented him in a printed knee-length dress.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn at Aayush Sharma's birthday party in a classy boss-babe ensemble. The actor and former Bigg Boss contestant chose androgynous vibes for the bash in a grey-coloured waistcoat and matching pants styled with a lace embroidered top. While the sleeveless waistcoat features button closures on the front and an asymmetric hem, the high-waisted pants have a flared silhouette. Lastly, black pointed high heels, dangling earrings, a messy bun, and bold glowing makeup picks rounded it all off.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wore a bright red sleeveless dress for Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party. The halter-neck dress has a knee-length hemline, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her frame, and a V neckline. Nude pointed high heels, open tresses, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded it all off.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan arrived at Aayush Sharma's birthday party in his signature printed T-shirt and denim pants look. While the top comes in a blue shade and a fitted silhouette, the pants have a flared bottom and a chain detail. A pair of black Chelsea boots completed his outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Double XL, opted for an all-black look to attend Aayush Sharma's birthday party. She wore an embellished crop top with a mini skirt, pointed black kitten heels, a sleek necklace, open tresses, and chic makeup picks.