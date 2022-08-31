Shehnaaz Gill gets dolled up in ivory Manish Malhotra saree and stylish blouse, drops new pics on Instagram: See here

The Filmfare Awards saw the biggest names of Bollywood in attendance, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and more stars. Shehnaaz Gill also attended the event last night, and she chose to embrace the evergreen beauty of the six yards for her red-carpet look. Shehnaaz dolled up in an ivory creation by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely exquisite.

On Tuesday night, Shehnaaz Gill walked the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards 2022. Today, the star took to Instagram to drop pictures of her dazzling traditional avatar for the star-studded event. "Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare," Shehnaaz captioned the post. It shows the star dressed in an intricately embroidered ivory saree and a stylish blouse. The six yards is a perfect pick for the festive season or a day wedding. So, don't forget to pick some styling tips from Shehnaz's style file. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's hot pink backless dress from viral Instagram reel is worth ₹4k)

Shehnaaz chose a zari ivory-hued saree adorned with intricate Chikankari embroidery, applique work, beaded embellishments, sequin and mesh details, and feather adornments on the pallu. She draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping train.

Shehnaaz teamed the six yards with a stylish backless ivory blouse featuring a plunging neckline, cropped hem length, and a heavily embellished jaal attached to the shoulder. She glammed up the ensemble with a white potli bag, high heels, and statement earrings.

Shehnaaz Gill attends Filmfare awards in a Manish Malhotra saree. (Instagram)

Lastly, a centre-parted sleek open hairdo, shimmering pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighters, dewy base, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently announced her second Bollywood film, 100 Percent, with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The star is also making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will also feature Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. It is expected to release on December 30 this year.