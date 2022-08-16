Shehnaaz Gill is an uber-cool Mumbai gal in oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans for a day out: See pics, video

Mumbai weather calls for breezy fits complemented with effortless and trendy styling. And it seems like actor Shehnaaz Gill has been adapting this vibe for her casual outing in the bay. The star stepped out in the city for a salon visit recently and got clicked by the paparazzi outside the location. She slipped into the classic white top and denim combination for the outing and nailed the uber-cool-Mumbai-gal look. We loved every bit of this sartorial moment.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Monday, Shehnaaz Gill enjoyed an outing in the city. The paparazzi clicked the star outside a hair salon in Mumbai, where she chatted with them, posed with the Indian tricolour, smiled for the cameras, and even told them that she had to get her hair straightening done for ₹1,000 because she thought she'll get clicked by them. She wore a white shirt and light blue denim jeans for the occasion, looking uber-cool and chic. Check out Shehnaaz's pictures and video from the outing below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in white cotton suit, embraces summer fashion)

Paparazzi click Shehnaaz Gill on an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz's outfit for the salon visit features an oversized collared shirt with front button-up details, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, closed cuffs, loose fitting for a breezy look, and a curved hemline. She wore it with acid-washed boyfriend jeans that come with a baggy silhouette and an ankle-length hem.

For the uninitiated, boyfriend jeans are a much-loved celebrity style statement, seen on A-listers like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more stars. They are slouchy, baggy, known for having a relaxed and comfortable fit, and look a little oversized on the wearer.

Shehnaaz Gill in the classic white shirt and denim combination. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz styled them with white lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, and metal hoop earrings. In the end, Shehnaaz chose nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, subtly detailed eyebrows, and side-parted open locks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz has her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.