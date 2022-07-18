Shehnaaz Gill proves she is the queen of effortless glam in pink mini dress for outing in Mumbai. See pics inside

After consistently providing us with major style inspiration in recent months, Shehnaaz Gill is showing no signs of slowing down. The actor has established herself as one of the most looked-out-for glamorous divas in the industry. And recently, for an outing in Mumbai, Shehnaaz proved she is also the queen of effortless glamour. The star stepped out in the bay dressed in a pink wrap mini dress and earned appreciative nods from her fans on social media. Though the actor can easily pull off bold prints, she opted for a more pared-down approach in this look. And we are not complaining.

On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz as she stepped out for a shooting schedule in Mumbai. The star posed for the cameras, dressed in her chic pink mini dress. She also chatted with the paparazzi. Soon, pictures and videos of the star made it to social media. Keep scrolling for a closer look at how she styled her outfit. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in white cotton suit, embraces summer fashion)

Talking about Shehnaaz's look for the outing, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant chose a pink silk satin dress. It comes with wrapover details, a bow tie on the side to cinch the ensemble at the waist, long bell sleeves, a plunging V neckline, a fitted silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, and a mini hem length.

Shehnaaz styled the pink mini dress with minimal accessories, including embellished clear pointed high heels and statement silver rings. In the end, Shehnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, heavy mascara, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Last week, Shehnaaz won the Most Stylish Emerging Face Award at the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2022 ceremony. The star took to Instagram to celebrate the win and post pictures from the event. "I'd like to manifest: MY FIRST OF MANY TO COME! Thank you Hindustan Times for this Honour. I'm immensely grateful," Shehnaaz wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.