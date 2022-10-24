Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Tejasswi Prakash steal the spotlight at Diwali bash: All videos, pics

Diwali festivities took over the B-Town last night as celebrities stepped out to attend various parties dressed in their best ethnic fits. Indian producer Krishan Kumar also hosted a grand bash, and the who's who of the entertainment industry were clicked at the affair. The guest list included celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan, Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonu Sood, Himesh Reshammiya, Kapil Sharma with wife Ginny, Rajkummar Rao, and a few more stars. Keep scrolling to see who wore what at the star-studded celebrations.

Who Wore What at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash?

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill stole the spotlight at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash in a deep-neck full-sleeve embroidered blouse teamed with a floral printed lehenga set. The star accessorised her beige-coloured ensemble with a messy bun, heavy necklace, matching earrings, minimal makeup, and mauve lip shade. Her fans couldn't take their eyes off the star and flooded social media with compliments.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Ibrahim debuted his new look - a rugged beard - in a classy ice blue and white embellished kurta pyjama set, Sara made for a gorgeous diva in a bedecked and floral motif-adorned lehenga set.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrived at the grand Diwali party looking dapper as always. The paparazzi clicked him in a mauve floral printed bandhgala kurta which he teamed with white pants, tan dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and his signature backswept hairdo.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash and posed for the paparazzi while holding each other. While Tejasswi was a breath of fresh air in a heavily-embellished blush pink and ivory lehenga set, Karan complemented his girlfriend in a teal bandhgala jacket and white pants teamed with dress shoes.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in a silk saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia made for an elegant diva in a bluish-green silk saree embellished with a gold patti border and paired with a brocade embroidered blouse featuring puffed sleeves. A choker necklace, earrings, open tresses, blush pink lip shade, and glowing makeup picks.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan kept his traditional look for Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash simple and classic in a white-coloured silk ensemble. He wore a short kurta with straight-fit pants and tan dress shoes, styled with a rugged beard and back-swept hairdo.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, like Varun Dhawan, wore a green floral printed short kurta and navy blue pants for the party. He teamed them with tan shoes and statement rings.

Bhumi Pednekar and Nysa Devgan

Bhumi Pednekar and Nysa Devgan attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash with their friends. While Bhumi looked gorgeous in an ivory sequinned bralette and lehenga set, Nysa complemented her in a blue printed lehenga set. They left their tresses open, chose glam makeup picks, and wore choker necklaces with traditional looks.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni attend Krishan Kumar's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni attended the bash and were seen posing adorably at the Diwali bash for the paparazzi. While Sussanne wore an embroidered lehenga choli set, Arslan complemented her in a sequinned black pathani salwar kurta set.