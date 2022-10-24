Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan, celebrities attend grand Diwali party in traditional looks

The biggest names in B-Town stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend a grand Diwali bash hosted by Indian film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. The guest list included stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nysa Devgan, Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, and more stars. They all donned exquisite traditional ensembles for the occasion. The paparazzi clicked the stars arriving for the festivities last night and posted the clicks on their social media page. Check them out below.

Celebrities attended the grand pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended Amritpal Singh Bindra's pre-Diwali bash in traditional colour-coordinated outfits. While Katrina looked breathtaking in a shimmering sequin-adorned sheer saree and a matching sleeveless blouse, Vicky complemented her in a black printed kurta and pyjama set decorated with intricate ivory-hued embroidery. They were clicked arriving in the same car at the Diwali bash.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan reached Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party in the same car. While Ananya painted the town a romantic red in a sequinned saree and a tiny embellished blouse, Sara wore a brocade-printed lehenga.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, also attended the Diwali party. While the paparazzi clicked Aryan in a dapper brick-coloured suit, Shah Rukh chose to keep his face hidden by covering the insides of his car with black screens.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to be admired in an ice-blue sequinned saree and matching sleeveless blouse. She wore the ensemble with statement earrings, a necklace, open tresses, bold eye makeup, and soft glam picks.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani greeted the paparazzi as she arrived at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party. she looked gorgeous in a steal-worthy navy blue velvet ensemble and a statement choker necklace.

Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan made an appearance at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash in a blue-coloured lehenga set. She arrived at the affair with her friends.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor attended Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party in a lavender-coloured ensemble teamed with dainty jewellery, centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, and glowing makeup picks.