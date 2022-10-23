Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande and Taapsee Pannu, stars stun at Anand Pandit's Diwali party in ethnic looks

Indian film producer Anand Pandit also hosted a Diwali party last night. The grand occasion saw many celebrities in attendance, including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, Daisy Shah, and more stars. They donned classy and elegant ethnic looks for the occasion. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what to the affair.

Who wore what at Anand Pandit's Diwali party?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon at Diwali party hosted by Anand Pandit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon attended Anand Pandit's Diwali party in a floral lehenga set that is perfect for not only your Diwali festivities at home but also the upcoming wedding season. It features a sleeveless blouse adorned in an embroidered floral pattern, a plunging V neckline and gota patti work. Kriti teamed it with a matching A-line lehenga, a georgette dupatta, a centre-parted bun, dainty jhumkis, and soft glam makeup. (Also Read: Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty steal the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: All videos)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar donned a heavily embroidered ivory kurta and churidar pyjamas for making an appearance at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. The star looked dapper in the ethnic fit and posed for the paparazzi with the producer and his family.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a black outfit as he poses for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan attended the party in a black embroidered kurta and pyjama set styled with matching dress shoes and his signature back-swept hairdo.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande poses with her husband, Vicky Jain, at a star-studded party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became the stylish couple at Anand Pandit's Diwali party. Ankita looked like a dream in an ivory embroidered saree, strappy blouse, a choker necklace, and soft glam. Meanwhile, Vicky accompanied her in a mauve embellished sherwani, mojaris and trimmed beard.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn also chose traditional ensembles for attending film producer Anand Pandit's party. While Kajol draped herself in a flamingo pink ruffled saree and sequinned blouse, Ajay wore a navy blue kurta and dhoti pants.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra opted for a classy and simple attire for the occasion - a printed full-sleeved bandhgala kurta and black straight-fitted pants. A sleek bracelet and unique peep-toe sandals completed his outfit for the night.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu poses for the paparazzi at a Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu was a vision to be admired at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash in a blush pink saree which she wore in a trendy dhoti-styled draping. Taapsee complemented the six yards with a deep-neck embroidered blouse, a silver clutch, matching juttis, statement jhumkis, and a messy bun.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha attend a Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha colour-coordinated their outfits for Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. While Richa chose a short kurti, printed ghagra and embroidered net dupatta for the party, Ali wore an embroidered long kurta, pants, tan shoes, and a silk-cotton dupatta.