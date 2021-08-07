Shweta Tiwari in classic white blouse and beige pants shows how to wear statement sleeves

Television star Shweta Tiwari knows how to glam up our weekends with her fashionable looks. The actor's Instagram timeline is a window to her wardrobe, from where you can take the inspiration any day. Her latest voguish look for a photoshoot is also creating quite the waves online, and it should be a part of your office-wear/party-wear mood board. Read on to know all about it.

Shweta took to Instagram on Friday, August 6, to post pictures of herself dressed in a chic white blouse and beige pants. She gave her stamp of approval to statement sleeves in the ensemble. She captioned the post, "Unfazed! (sic)."

Shweta's classic combination of white blouse and beige pants makes for a perfect look when you want to turn heads without trying too much. The shirt is from the shelves of the clothing brand Bewitched You. Celebrity stylist Victor Robinson styled Shweta's shoot look.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari is ravishing in thigh-slit floral midi, Palak Tiwari calls her hot

Shweta chose a collared shirt as she struck a pose in the outdoors. The white blouse features exaggerated full sleeves adorned with frills and button-up detail. She teamed it with a high waist and raised hem pants in beige colour.

The star, who is currently appearing on the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, teamed her look with a clutch bag, strappy beige stilettos, lock-shaped drop earrings, and a matching gold bracelet. A side-parted and sleek high ponytail rounded off her hairdo.

Meanwhile, for glam, Shweta chose sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery metallic eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin and beaming highlighter.

After Shweta posted the pictures, many took to the comments section to praise her look. One user called her outfit "killer", another wrote "Prettiest" in the comments.

Recently, Shweta also reacted to the eviction of Sourabh Raaj Jain from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, after Arjun Bijlani nominated him for the elimination round last week. She called Sourabh a deserving contestant and added that the show's makers were not favouring Arjun Bijlani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter