Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Sourabh's eviction, says Arjun Bijlani 'could have chosen...'

Actor Shweta Tiwari has reacted to the eviction of Sourabh Raaj Jain from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, after Arjun Bijlani nominated him for the elimination round last week. Sourabh was evicted from the stunt-based reality show on the episode aired on Sunday.

Shweta Tiwari on Wednesday reacted when the paparazzi asked her about Sourabh's elimination. She was outside the gym with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

She said, "He was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think he (Arjun) could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now."

Commenting on whether the makers of the show are favouring Arjun Bijlani, she shared, "I don't think they are favouring a particular contestant. But I felt in that particular act, Vishal had done better. Even Arjun had lost in some stunts."

On Sunday's episode, Arjun was given the choice to use his K Medal for nominating another contestant for the elimination round. By doing so he would secure his place in the reality show. Arjun then nominated Sourabh. On Monday, he responded to a Twitter user, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Reacting to the incident, fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli had told a leading daily, "People are saying that I didn't perform stunts which is why I should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh...I understand that Sourabh has performed well which is why I think Arjun chose him. He probably felt he was a good competitor and would get past the elimination round. Unfortunately by a few minutes, he lost the round. It all depends on luck...It was his decision to make and he made it, there was nothing wrong in it."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki was eliminated on the first weekend of the show. However, she had returned in the recently aired episodes.