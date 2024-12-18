Menu Explore
Simone Ashley’s dreamy Maldives vacation wardrobe is winter escape we all need; fans call her ‘real-life mermaid’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 18, 2024 07:07 PM IST

On her Maldives vacation, Simone Ashley stuns in a black triangle bikini and a sparkly mini dress, serving as major fashion inspiration. 

Simone Ashley is making the countdown to Christmas a lot more bearable with her dreamy vacation updates from the Maldives. The Bridgerton actress has been enjoying the sun-soaked beaches, and her fans are living vicariously through her tropical getaway.

Check out Simone Ashley's stunning holiday looks in Maldives.(Instagram/@simoneashley)
Check out Simone Ashley's stunning holiday looks in Maldives.(Instagram/@simoneashley)

Simone brightened our feeds on Monday by sharing a mesmerising series of holiday snaps. From breathtaking scenery to her chic vacation wardrobe, including a standout crochet bikini, she's serving major travel and fashion inspiration. (Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s dreamy Maldives honeymoon is ultimate romance fest, leaves Khushi Kapoor gushing )

Decoding Simone Ashley's Maldives vacation wardrobe

Her dreamy vacation snaps are a mood board of sandy beaches, crystal-clear oceans, dolphin-filled boat rides, and serene swims with turtles. All the while, she flaunts stunning embellished bikinis and dazzling sequin mini dresses, making us wish we could trade places with her.

Simone seemed to stick with a signature beach look throughout her snaps—a black triangle string bikini adorned with a striking black-and-white beaded floral design on the cups, creating a chic 3D effect. The top strings and the tie-side bottoms were further decorated with delicate white beads, adding a touch of elegance. Fans might recognise this stunning swimwear, as Simone previously sported it back in July during a lakeside picnic with her adorable dog, Myla.

In another set of pictures, Simone dazzled in a black sequin mini dress that screams holiday party perfection. Ideal for a Christmas celebration or a New Year's Eve look, the dress featured delicate spaghetti straps, a chic square neckline, and a sheer mesh overlay adorned with oversized circular sequins that added a bold, glamorous touch. Consider it your ultimate party outfit inspiration.

How fans reacted

Her pictures garnered tons of likes and comments from fans. One user wrote, "OK, so you are Barbie Island Princess." Another added, "The prettiest Viscountess." A third commented, "Real-life mermaid," while someone else said, "Prettiest princess." Another user wrote, "Sunshine girl enjoying the sunshine."

