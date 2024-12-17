Menu Explore
Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s dreamy Maldives honeymoon is ultimate romance fest, leaves Khushi Kapoor gushing

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 17, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire are living their honeymoon dream in Maldives, sharing love-filled moments that have Khushi Kapoor and fans gushing with joy.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her husband Shane Gregoire have officially entered their honeymoon phase after their dreamy wedding on December 11. The couple, who tied the knot in a magical ceremony surrounded by loved ones, have now whisked away to the Maldives to celebrate their union. Taking to social media, they shared a glimpse of their tropical escape, and the pictures are straight out of a postcard! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor wore 4 of the prettiest ethnic outfits to celebrate Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. See all the whimsical looks )

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s honeymoon is all about love, beaches and picture-perfect moments in Maldives.(Instagram/@aaliyahkashyap)
Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s honeymoon is all about love, beaches and picture-perfect moments in Maldives.(Instagram/@aaliyahkashyap)

Aaliyah Kashyap's dreamy Maldives diaries

Aaliyah recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of love-filled moments from her romantic honeymoon with Shane. In one of the photos, she looked breathtaking as she posed against the picturesque backdrop of the sea, dressed in an elegant off-shoulder white dress featuring delicate blueprints. Another heartwarming shot captured the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the coast, radiating pure bliss.

In one of the photos, Aaliyah dazzled in a blush pink-toned swimsuit featuring a chic bralette and a matching sarong as she enjoyed a serene moment on a paddle boat. Other snaps offered a glimpse of the breathtaking scenic beauty of the luxurious locale where she and her husband were staying. Sharing these love-soaked moments, Aaliyah added a touch of sweetness to her post with honey and moon emojis as caption.

How internet reacted

Her post quickly caught the spotlight, racking up likes and comments from fans and friends alike. Her bridesmaid, Khushi Kapoor commented, "Honeymoon avenue," while her husband, Shane Gregoire, chimed in with, “Best time ever xx”. Another comment read, "Wifey glow," while someone else wrote, "Best couple," and another user commented, "Wifey, wifey, wifey." Many others filled the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

