Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s dreamy Maldives honeymoon is ultimate romance fest, leaves Khushi Kapoor gushing

Aaliyah Kashyap's dreamy Maldives diaries

Aaliyah recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of love-filled moments from her romantic honeymoon with Shane. In one of the photos, she looked breathtaking as she posed against the picturesque backdrop of the sea, dressed in an elegant off-shoulder white dress featuring delicate blueprints. Another heartwarming shot captured the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the coast, radiating pure bliss.

In one of the photos, Aaliyah dazzled in a blush pink-toned swimsuit featuring a chic bralette and a matching sarong as she enjoyed a serene moment on a paddle boat. Other snaps offered a glimpse of the breathtaking scenic beauty of the luxurious locale where she and her husband were staying. Sharing these love-soaked moments, Aaliyah added a touch of sweetness to her post with honey and moon emojis as caption.

How internet reacted

Her post quickly caught the spotlight, racking up likes and comments from fans and friends alike. Her bridesmaid, Khushi Kapoor commented, "Honeymoon avenue," while her husband, Shane Gregoire, chimed in with, “Best time ever xx”. Another comment read, "Wifey glow," while someone else wrote, "Best couple," and another user commented, "Wifey, wifey, wifey." Many others filled the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.