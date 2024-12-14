Menu Explore
Anurag Kashyap says 'ye bhi gayi' as he shares pics from daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding with Shane Gregoire

ByAnanya Das
Dec 14, 2024 03:07 PM IST

In the pictures, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj performed the rituals during Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding. See posts here.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a carousel of photos from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding with longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anurag posted the pictures, which also featured Anurag's ex-wife and Aaliyah Kashyap's mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin pens heartfelt note to congratulate his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on wedding)

Anurag Kashyap shared photos featuring himself, Aarti Bajaj, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire.
Anurag shares pics from daughter Aaliyah's wedding

In the pictures, Anurag and Aarti performed the rituals during Aaliyah and Shane's wedding. The parents and the newlywed couple were also seen smiling in a few photos.

Anurag pens note for Aaliyah, Shane

Sharing the pictures, Anurag captioned it, "Ye bhi gayi (This one is also gone) .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming."

Anurag posts pic with Imtiaz Ali

Anurag also shared another post on Instagram featuring himself, film director Imtiaz Ali and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. He wrote, “My two pillars of strength @imtiazaliofficial and @motwayne (in order of seniority).”

About Aaliyah and Shane's wedding

Aaliyah and Shane shared photos from their wedding on Instagram recently. "Now and forever," the couple wrote in the caption. The couple's wedding reception was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Deol.

Ahead of the event, Anurag had penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up," read a part of his caption.

Aaliyah and American entrepreneur Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

