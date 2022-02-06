Sonakshi Sinha's cute white floral dress puts flower power on V-Day style agenda

If you don't want to show too much skin this Valentine's Day but still want to flaunt your curves, take fashion inspiration from Bollywood hottie Sonakshi Sinha's latest sizzling look in a white floral dress that has put flower power on our V-Day style agenda as it rocks the feminine look while lighting up a romantic date outing. Sonakshi's minimal, casual yet sultry street-style in the white floral dress is for those who want to do a no-fuss and fresh look on their date outing this love-filled February.

The pictures flooding the Internet and a video on Sonakshi's social media handle gave a glimpse of her quirky floral look as she dolled up for a magazine photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva donning a lacey round neck maxi dress that came in white base and sported multi-coloured floral prints all over.

The long sleeves dress was pleated down the waist and sported lacey cuffs to ace a mid-summer fairy tale look. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle, Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and finger rings.

If you don't want to show too much skin this Valentine's Day but still want to flaunt your curves, take fashion inspiration from Bollywood hottie Sonakshi Sinha's latest sizzling look in a white floral dress that has put flower power on our V-Day style agenda as it rocks the feminine look while lighting up a romantic date outing. Sonakshi's minimal, casual yet sultry street-style in the white floral dress is for those who want to do a no-fuss and fresh look on their date outing this love-filled February.

The pictures flooding the Internet and a video on Sonakshi's social media handle gave a glimpse of her quirky floral look as she dolled up for a magazine photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva donning a lacey round neck maxi dress that came in white base and sported multi-coloured floral prints all over.

The long sleeves dress was pleated down the waist and sported lacey cuffs to ace a mid-summer fairy tale look. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle, Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

|#+|

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Sonakshi amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sonakshi set fans on frenzy.

The dress is credited to handmade apparel and clothing brand, Péro, that boasts of international aesthetic using local material and skills, taking inspiration from what surrounds us, especially the clothing and dressing styles of the local people, to make a product that connects with people, wherever in the world it is placed. If you’ve got a soft spot for florals and pastels, this playful pick is bookmark-worthy and an apt choice for a sunny summer afternoons or for a date outing this Valentine's Day.