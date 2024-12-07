Top 10 trendy and stylish handbags for women: Effortlessly carry your essentials in style

Don’t think handbags are just accessories or items that you can stuff your things with. A perfect handbag is something test stylish, and functional and adds an extra flair to your outfit. Whether you’re just going to pick a grocery or going to the office, outing with your friends or family or picking up your kids from school, a good handbag can elevate your complete look while also having all the necessary things you need. As people say, your handbag should reflect you and you never know when someone asks you to show what’s in your bag.



If this has made you want to purchase a handbag for yourself, need not worry. Myntra has an amazing handbag collection and they’re also running some rainy discount offers on them. And guess what? We have made your life easy, we have selected the ten best handbags that suit all different occasions and are loved by others. All these bags are under ₹3000. So, have a look at these amazing picks for you and enjoy a new handbag in your wardrobe in a couple of days. Top 10 trendy and stylish handbags for women

10 Trendy and affordable handbags for every occasion

This Textured Structured Shoulder Bag by Fastrack is a perfect example of a fashionable and utility provider. It is made from rich premium material and features a chic constructed style adding value to your ensemble. The textured finish makes it even more sophisticated and adds that one extra layer of premiumness. The black colour and textured pattern can elevate any of your look, and make it your go-to office and outdoor bag. This handbag can be carried with any formal dress, and will also go great with casual tops and jeans. Also, no hassle to hold things in your hand, because it’s extra pockets, you can stuff everything without losing them. If you’re office girly or need to travel a lot, this is a must-pick for you and is priced very reasonably.

Fabric: Made from high-quality PU leather to give a smooth appeal.

Colour options: Black, Tan brown, and White

Pros Cons Durable material, so no easy damage No pocket outside to have easy access Quite spacious to keep all extra things Not convenient to carry at all times

This floral print bag by Lino Perros is a must-have for any floral print and tropical lover. This is a piece which will brighten your bag wardrobe and secure a special place on the shelf and memories. With the bright pattern on the black bag, it can be paired anywhere, be it a college fest a morning outing with friends or a night party. This handbag screams sophistication, style and luxury. Made of premium quality Synthetic Leather material, it’s not just pretty but also durable for longer use. The compartments inside the bag allow things to be kept organised and in place, making no mess when you’re on the lookout for something. It’s chic, feminine and a must-have for all the fashion girly who love dressing up.

Fabric: High-quality synthetic leather to give a glossy finish

Colour options: White with pink tropical work.

Pros Cons Floral print makes it look attractive No extra pockets for extra stuff Different compartments inside to keep stuff organised Bold floral print can be extra for some people

The beige textures shoulder bag by Lavie Lily is a classic accessory that will give an added luxury touch to any outfit. The shoulder bag has a textured surface and comes in a very creamy colour tone, ideal for any outfit. This shoulder bag can be easily cleaned with a wipe cloth and therefore can last for a long period. It can be carried to the office, or for a weekend outing as it can store everything that you need, be it one extra pair of clothes or files to carry. The structured pattern elevates any given look, it can not only be your travel assistance but also be taken to malls to avoid paying for extra carry bags. And the other additional advantage of this bag is that it comes with an outdoor pocket, easy to keep your phone or easy to access stuff. So, if you’re the one who always travels with extra stuff, go ahead and buy it.

Fabric: Synthetic leather with a soft textured finish.

Colour options: Beige, Grey and Red

Pros Cons Can be used for multi-purpose The light colour needs regular cleaning Pocket outside to have easy access No extra pockets inside to keep things organised

The Cream-Coloured Shoulder Bag by MIRAGGIO adds a touch of softness and refinement to your handbag collection. The beautiful handbag mixed with the softly gathered design gives an elegant look that can be matched with casual as well as formal outfits. It's spacious inside which can keep all your daily stuff. The sturdy yet stylish beige and golden bagstrap add that extra touch. This can be a perfect pair for your summery dresses, and formal wear as well can be worn with sarees and suits in a festive gathering.



Fabric: Faux leather adds the softness

Colour options: Cream, Pink, Brown and Blue

Pros Cons Soft for your skin contact Light colour, will be dirty soon Light-weight, easy to roam around Not spacious

Made from PU leather, this rich brown Shoulder bag by DressBerry can blend easily with casual and more formal outfits. It's sleek, simple and highly versatile for everyday styling. This bag is perfect for the office as well as can be taken on road trips. The spacious interior can accommodate all of the essentials and is ideal for an organised look. The sturdy shoulder straps make it very comfortable to wear, even for long hours. Since it's brown, it will complement denim, dresses, and even office wear perfectly.

Fabric: Durable PU leather for long-term use

Colour options: Orange and Brown

Pros Cons Super spacious with 4 internal pockets Big in size, so inconvenient for public transport Brown colour, so won’t be dirty sooner Can’t be paired with dresses

Elevate your personal style with the THESTO PU Structured Shoulder Bag with Tasselled. The defined shape gives it that mature, sophisticated look, while tassels add a rebellious touch. The premium PU leather construction is extremely durable, and the interior of the bag is so roomy that there's just enough space for anything you would like to carry daily. From work to meeting friends, this bag helps you complement your outfit very well. It's a great, trendy item that's perfect even on casual or semi-formal occasions because of the tassel detail it has.



Fabric: PU leather with tasselled surfacing

Colour options: Brown, Red and Black

Pros Cons Great button detailing No internal pockets Sturdy and structured, can be worn anywhere The tassels can be stuck to dresses

This Half Moon Hobo Bag by Nestasia captures the very essence of style with functionality in an easy way. Its unique half-moon shape creates an altogether different silhouette, thereby giving it a modern and trendy look. Hobo styles are spacious, allowing the storage of all your essentials within the bag in a rather cosy way. The soft yet pretty sturdy material used ensures comfort and durability. The adjustable shoulder strap facilitates the constant carrying of this bag throughout the day. With its unique shape and stylish appeal, the Nestasia Half Moon Hobo Bag will certainly be at the top of your list.



Fabric: Synthetic PU leather that can be easily wiped

Colour options: White, Brown, Grey, Peach, Beige, Purple and Black

Pros Cons Comes in amazing colour with an extra pocket The shoulder straps are non-adjustable Half moon design is unique Can’t be worn on all occasions

The Quilted Textured Structured Shoulder Bag by MINI WESST is not only elegant but also super functional. Made from a premium material with a quilted texture, this bag oozes sophistication. Its spacious interior is perfect for carrying all your essentials to work and travel. A subtle touch in a quilted pattern makes it look luxurious, making it ideal for every business and travel person. This bag because of its pastel colour can also be worn to girls' day out and picnics with family. If you love quilted work, this is a must have for you.



Fabric: PU leather with quilt to give it an elegant look and long-lasting

Colour options: Light Green, Dark Green, Grey and Yellow

Pros Cons Durable and long-lasting Can’t be styled with everything Chich design with golden detailing The material can be spoiled soon

The Laptop Shoulder Bag Allen Solly is ideal for office-going women because of its large and spacious size. Designed to be a professional bag, it has enough space to carry your laptop and other essentials with a very modern and sleek touch. The multiple compartments inside keep everything organised and in place, making no fuss at the time of reaching out. The high-quality PU material can be easily cleaned with a wet wipe or tissue making it last long. This adds a pop of colour to any outfit making this eye-catching and noticeable. Perfect for office use, casual outings, travel journeys as well as for shopping visits.

Fabric: High-quality synthetic material for durability

Colour options: For this design, only yellow colour is available

Pros Cons The sturdy shoulder strap makes it easy to carry Limited colour options Compartment lets you be Organised Not convenient for older women

Get this statement Swagger Handheld Bag from the Max, wherein you can carry all your daily essentials with convenience. It has a sturdy handle to carry with much comfort, and the rich texture gives a luxurious look to it. You may even wear it with a formal outing, date night, business trip or even while travelling to another place.. It can easily accompany any clothing item, making it great to use for casual as well as formal occasions. This handbag is designed similarly to a high-rise brand design but makes it more affordable. So, if you like a timeless brown bag, this Max Women Textured Swagger Handheld Bag is what you need to buy.

Fabric: Premium PU Material for durability and longevity

Colour options: Grey and brown

Pros Cons Timeless and classy design Handles can cause inconvenience Perfect for all occasions A common design owned by many

Conclusion

Women's handbags are an essential part of the lives of all women as they complement their outfit and offer style and functionality. Whether a woman going to work, or for a simple day out with friends and family, a handbag completes her look and elevates the outfit worn. The latest collection of trendy handbags at Myntra provides every type of handbag, suitable for every woman for their unique needs and personality.

Starting from the Fastrack Textured Structured Shoulder Bag that has a sleek and structured look to the Lino Perros Floral Printed Structured Shoulder Bag that comes with floral prints every bag has precision and unique offering. So, be it work-wear, casual wear, date night or some family gathering that you are looking for, Myntra makes sure that style does not have to be expensive. There are different types of bags that have different materials such as PU leather, cotton blends and textured materials making one get both quality and style. All the handbags are fairly priced and go with the contemporary fashion trend, so they are perfect to complement your handbag collection. Shop Myntra’s smart collection to figure out the handbag of your choice that suits you, your clothes, and your budget and get the best of both worlds – style and utility. So, what are you waiting for?

FAQs related to stylish Handbags for Women Which handbags are most in demand on Myntra? There are multiple bags which are the season's hot pick, such as structured shoulder bags, moon hobo bags, tote bags, blingy hand clutches, and even handbags with quilted or floral designs.

Are these handbags suitable for casual and formal usage? Yes, the handbags listed here are versatile and will complement casual and formal wear likewise, making them ideal for any occasion.

What are the commonly used materials for these handbags? Most of the handbags are made from long-lasting PU leather, fabric, or other kinds of things which will ensure durability and style.

Do we have colour options for these handbags on Myntra? Yes, indeed, Myntra offers handbags in various colours. These include the basic neutral colours like beige and brown to more trendy shades like black, red, floral print, and metallics.

Does Myntra have affordable handbags? Absolutely! Myntra offers an array of trendy and stylish handbags at affordable prices, such that everyone can find something based on their budget.

