Enjoy comfort and style with our top lingerie picks to feel glamorous

Choosing the right lingerie can truly transform your day. It energises you when you’re in a business suit, keeps you comfortable during yoga, and provides warmth during a Netflix binge. It’s the foundation garment that supports everything, even if no one knows about the designer panties you’re wearing. At the core, it’s all about how it makes you feel. Upgrade your lingerie collection with top-quality, comfortable pieces at unbeatable prices. Discover the best lingerie deals of up to 50% off on Myntra.

Now, let’s address the moments we’d rather forget—the day your favourite bra gave out during an important meeting or when your ‘comfortable’ underpants decided to steal the spotlight. We’ve all been there, silently promising ourselves we’ll shop for better pieces… someday.

Well, ladies, that someday is today! The biggest names in fashion offer lingerie at discounts of up to 50%, so it’s time to stop saving lingerie for ‘special occasions.’

Stay tuned as we reveal the best lingerie deals that will make you feel amazing from the inside out—all right here in this post.

Top lingerie picks

Here are our top recommendations to grab from Myntra with the best lingerie deals. Hurry, shop now!

Make your essentials chicer with the Marks & Spencer Magenta High Rise Hipster Briefs, offering comfort and style for casual wear at the best lingerie deals. The delicate lace detailing with a self-designed pattern on these high-rise hipsters makes your undergarment collection elegant. Inner elastic waistband provides all-day secure comfort without affecting the style. Soft polyamide fabric makes up these breathable briefs long-lasting and perfectly suited to regular machine washing.

Perfect For Everyday comfort with a hint of elegance Care Tips Machine washable, making maintenance effortless.

Embrace luxury with the Victoria’s Secret Green Solid Lingerie Set at the best lingerie deals, a must-have for those who adore sophisticated simplicity. The set consists of a bra with a sweetheart neckline having regular straps and a hook-and-eye closure for a more customised fit. Paired with the mid-rise briefs, this set will give you a seamless look with whatever outfit you wear. Made with 100 per cent polyester, it is lightweight, breathable, and machine washable, combining ease with style. Made just perfect for adding a touch of class to your lingerie collection.

Perfect For All-day wear with a stylish finish. Care Tips Machine wash for easy maintenance and lasting quality.

Step up your lingerie game with the LULU & SKY Black Self Design Lingerie Set, which is available at the best lingerie deals. This non-padded, non-wired bra is a soft yet smart option when it comes to comfort. With the mid-rise bikini briefs adorned with a cute bow detail, this set offers an elegant choice of soft polyamide and elastane for a comfy fit with a touch of stretch. Perfect for those looking for comfort and elegant flair, this set is great for everyday wear.

Perfect For A blend of everyday comfort and chic style Care Tips Hand wash recommended to maintain fabric quality.

Indulge yourself in absolute luxury with the Oxolloxo Grey Satin Cami Top & Panty Set that makes for the ultimate lounging or sleepwear. The set is available in the best lingerie deals and features a non-wired, non-padded bra with a square bust and a tie-up closure, imparting a delicate flair of sophistication. Made from soft satin polyester, this set offers a smooth, silky feel that caresses and comforts the skin, perfectly providing the moment of relaxation.

Perfect For Loungewear or bedtime with a luxurious touch. Care Tips Machine washable for hassle-free care.

Experience allure with the women'secret Blue Lace Detail Baby Doll at the best lingerie deals, crafted for those special moments. With a V-neck and straight hem, this self-design baby doll enhances the flirty silhouette. The airy and breezy blend of polyamide, elastane, and polyester feels feather-light against your skin. This design would introduce the right touch of elegance into your nightly cooldown, making it a choice for romantic evenings or self-care indulgences.

Perfect For Special occasions or cosy nights in Care Tips Machine washable, combining beauty with ease of care

The elegant ABELINO Blue Self-Design Lace Lingerie Set includes a medium-coverage bra built for comfort and support with non-wired, lightly padded cups. The adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure enable a tailored fit while offering optimum comfort. The lace detailing provides some flair. The shining, full-coverage mid-rise bikini briefs are fitted with a double-layered gusset and elasticised waistband. This trapezium-shaped linen made from 100% nylon is phenomenal because of its stylish appeal and perfect fit. Get it with the best lingerie deals.

Perfect For Those looking for stylish comfort with a hint of luxury. Care Tips Hand wash to preserve the delicate lace and maintain quality.

Make a statement with the Secret Lives Beige Floral Printed Heavily Padded Lingerie Set at the best lingerie deals. The bra has a sweetheart neckline, underwired for maximum support, and heavily padded to enhance fullness and shape. The style and practicality of mid-rise lace briefs with an elasticated waistband complete the ensemble. Made from polyester and elastane, it is stretchy and comfortably fitting, giving much-needed support to create a stylish look underneath clothes.

Perfect For Adding volume and support to your look. Care Tips Hand wash is recommended to maintain the print and padding quality.

Add a touch of floral elegance to your lingerie collection with the ELTIRE White Printed Mid Rise Lingerie Set at the best lingerie deals. This delicate set includes a halter-neck bra with a unique no-strap design, providing both comfort and style for a relaxed fit. With non-wired and non-padded cups, this is the ideal everyday piece, coupled with the tie-up mid-rise briefs. Comfort dissolves into a gorgeous, colourful romance with this set, soft to the touch, the partnership of nylon and cotton becoming your sharper addition to everyday essentials.

Perfect For A chic, comfortable fit suitable for daily wear or casual lounging Care Tips Machine washable, making it easy to maintain and care for

Unleash your inner confidence with the CUKOO Black Self-Design Lace Lingerie Set, which is available at the best lingerie deals. This sophisticated set features a non-padded, non-wired lace bra with regular shoulder straps and a hook-and-eye closure, offering both support and style. Paired with mid-rise hipster briefs featuring an elasticated waistband and double-layered gusset, this set ensures all-day comfort and a seamless fit. The blend of nylon and elastane provides a soft, stretchy feel, perfect for a confident and stylish look.

Perfect For An elegant and playful look that’s comfortable enough for everyday wear. Care Tips Hand-wash only and avoid ironing to preserve the lace’s quality.

Perfect For Everyday comfort with a glamorous look for added confidence. Care Tips Hand wash recommended to preserve the padding and lace details.

What to consider when choosing the right lingerie

Selecting the perfect lingerie isn’t just about aesthetics—it's something that is picked considering comfortability and lifestyle. Here are the most important facts to be considered:

Know your size: Fit is what matters a lot in lingerie. Measuring accurately ensures you don't feel uncomfortable while wearing lingerie, neither does it cause any discomfort, supporting your silhouette properly.

Fit is what matters a lot in lingerie. Measuring accurately ensures you don't feel uncomfortable while wearing lingerie, neither does it cause any discomfort, supporting your silhouette properly. Fabric matters: Use those fabrics that work well with your skin type and wardrobe needs. For everyday use, cotton and microfiber will give you softness and breathability; lace and satin give a touch of elegance in specific occasions.

Use those fabrics that work well with your skin type and wardrobe needs. For everyday use, cotton and microfiber will give you softness and breathability; lace and satin give a touch of elegance in specific occasions. Prioritise comfort and support: Depending on the size and shape of your bust, you may find it very helpful to opt for bras with the right amount of support, whether via the use of underwires, full coverage or padded bras.

Grab the best lingerie for yourself today

Updating the collection of underwear is not just a wardrobe refresh but, in fact, moving forward as a more confident, comfortable individual with every passing day. At up to 50% off on top brands like Victoria's Secret and Women'secret, now is the time to invest in high-quality lingerie designed with you in mind. Whether it's for everyday support or a special night, selecting the right lingerie can redefine how you might feel about your style-from the inside out. Explore these best lingerie deals to find that perfect fit you look and feel unbeatable!

Frequently Asked Questions While Buying Lingerie How can I determine my correct bra size? Online shopping provides you with each brand's sizing chart and guides. It's quite a good idea to take your own measurements or, better, get fitted by a professional, to ensure the perfect fit.

Which lingerie fabric is best for sensitive skin? Cotton and organic fabrics are perfect for sensitive skin as they make the skin feel soft, airy, and hypoallergenic, which reduces any irritation.

What’s the difference between a bralette and a regular bra? Bralettes are usually unstructured, wire-free, with light support and maximum comfort which are ideal for casual wear. Regular bras tend to include underwires and padding, which helps to provide a much more structured support.

How can I make lace lingerie last longer? To retain the delicacy of lace lingerie, it should be hand-washed or machine washed in a bag purposed for lingerie, preferably. This retention maintains their form, softness, and durability.

What’s the best lingerie for wearing under T-shirts? Seamless or T-shirt bras are ideal for wearing under fitted tops as they provide smooth coverage, preventing visible lines for a clean look.

