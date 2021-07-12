Vikrant Massey lays ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi,cream kurta set

Men looking for a break from the regular daily outfits and in a quest of out of the box and yet sophisticated style need to search no further as Haseen Dilruba star Vikrant Massey is here to sort your fashion woes. While a regular men's kurta with a traditional print is in vogue this season, Vikrant laid fashion goals as he flaunted his effortlessly dapper style at Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in an elegant off-white kurta and a pair of cream trousers teamed with a floral print bandi.

The pictures surfacing from the event are enough to raise the bar of ethnic style goals for men this summer. Putting the fashion police on immediate alert while fans took cues to slay at the next traditional outing, the pictures feature Vikrant donning a plain cream-coloured silk kurta which he wore with sleeves rolled up and paired with similar coloured trousers.

To frame the style around traditions with a contemporary accent, Vikrant layered the simple look with an elegant bandi that sported blue floral prints and booti detailing all over. The bandi came with a breast pocket and two at the bottom while sealing a sophisticated aesthetic.

Accessorising his look with a pair of reading glasses, Vikrant completed his attire with a pair of blue footwear from Christian Louboutin. Striking a chic pose in the backdrop of an exotic seaside location lined with palm trees, Vikrant showed how to look classy and stylish while embracing the cultural side.

The blue floral print bandi that Vikrant donned is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The bandi originally costs ₹13,900 on the designer website.

Vikrant Massey's bandi from Anita Dongre(anitadongre.com)

Vikrant Massey was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Sabina Halder.

