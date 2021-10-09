Desk makeover for increased productivity

An assortment of stationery, a mug or tumbler, some memos taped to the desk — this is ubiquitous with a workspace. Work, for many of us, consists of sitting at the desk for hours, and focusing our eyes on a screen. It becomes imperative then that this space be as comfortable as possible to ensure you don’t start hating work. Experts suggest personalising your desk to improve your productivity and mental health.

“We spend one third of our life at work. And we’re relied upon to be useful, inventive, and social. Since your workspace influences how you feel and think, you should be more attentive to your surroundings,” says Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India, stressing on thoughtful design and decor decisions.

Through careful furniture choices, and incorporating comfort and inspiration, your workspace can help you achieve your goals. Whether you’re outfitting your home office or corporate office, some points should be kept in mind. “Clean work spaces promote a clear thought process,” says Mathur, and suggests, “Avoid too many wires on or under your desk. You could decorate your desk with minimalistic items which keep you motivated — famous quotes, a photo of your family or your awards.”

Plants can also help create an environment conducive to productivity. So, you will be losing out if you think of plants as just props for pretty social media posts.

Adding a spiritual idol to your workspace can enhance attentiveness

“Adding greenery instantly breathes life into any space and adds colour and texture. You can handpick some beautiful planters to bring some Nature around you. Adding to this, small figurines, a spiritual idol or a photo can further help in creating attentiveness and a positive environment,” shares Lokendra Singh Ranawat, founder and CEO, Woodenstreet Furniture.

The lighting in offices can often be harsh, which can distract you and even induce headaches on the regular. The result? Lower productivity levels. “Consider adding a work area light with gentler illumination and create a warm energy that feels more like home,” says Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.

Scented candles are another soothing addition to workspaces, especially if you are working from home. “I recommend fragrances with citrus notes, mint, vetiver as they help positively impact attention span and memory. And cappuccino-scented candles are sure to keep you fresh,” says Vineet Arora, founder and creative director, Rad Living.