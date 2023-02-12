Happy Kiss Day 2023: Best wishes, images, romantic messages, greetings to send to your partner with a passionate kiss

Kiss Day 2023: A day before Valentine's Day, people celebrate Kiss Day. It is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and falls on February 13. This year, it will fall on Monday. On this day, people seal their relationship with a kiss or show affection towards their partner. There are different types of kisses, like hand kisses, neck kisses, forehead kisses, French kisses, and more, and each holds significance on Kiss Day. You can make the day extra special by gifting your significant other something they like alongside a sweet message to convey your feelings on Kiss Day.

Kiss Day Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

It was a kiss on the forehead, and I became yours forever. Let's keep cherishing each other for eternity. Happy Kiss Day, love.

Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush all your worries away with my kisses. Happy Kiss Day.

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman.

I always blush whenever I think of our first kiss. It will always be special to me more than anything. Happy Kiss Day.

I promise to kiss you, love you and cherish you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved.

A day without the touch of your lips makes me sad. I can't live without you. Happy Kiss Day.

You will always be my last kiss because your presence in my life is everything to me. Happy Kiss Day, baby.

A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day.

Our kiss feels like the moon is kissing the sun. It is unbelievable, magical and ethereal. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

Your sweet kisses are like a raindrop falling on my heart. Your love is my last hope on a deserted island. Happy Kiss Day.

"One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence." - Karen Marie Moning.

My love, Happy kiss day. I will always remember the very first day you kissed me. When your warm lips touched mine, I felt electricity in my heart. I love you.