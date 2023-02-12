Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week

Valentine's Day falls on February 14 but the celebrations begin a week before with the Valentine's Week that includes a Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Each day of Valentine's Week has its significance and those in love take inspiration from the day's name to prepare gifts and romantic gestures for their loved ones so, with Kiss Day just around the corner, here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of the love day.

Date:

Kiss day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day, on February 13.

History and significance:

People in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day or show affection for their partner with this act of love. Just a day before Valentine's Day, the simple act of loving someone and letting them know how much passionate you are about the relationship and the emotions is celebrated.

A kiss is a small physical expression that proves to your loved one that you are putting in effort to let them know how much you're in love. Kiss Day urges people to take out time from their busy schedules and spend a moment with their loved one with a kiss.

It also asks people to deliberately kiss their partner and not make it as a social convention or a mechanical action.