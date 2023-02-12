Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week

Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week

festivals
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Kiss Day 2023: Here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of Kiss Day in Valentine's Week, ahead of Valentine's Day

Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week (Photo by Anna Pou on Pexels)
Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week (Photo by Anna Pou on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Valentine's Day falls on February 14 but the celebrations begin a week before with the Valentine's Week that includes a Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Each day of Valentine's Week has its significance and those in love take inspiration from the day's name to prepare gifts and romantic gestures for their loved ones so, with Kiss Day just around the corner, here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of the love day.

Date:

Kiss day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day, on February 13.

History and significance:

People in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day or show affection for their partner with this act of love. Just a day before Valentine's Day, the simple act of loving someone and letting them know how much passionate you are about the relationship and the emotions is celebrated.

A kiss is a small physical expression that proves to your loved one that you are putting in effort to let them know how much you're in love. Kiss Day urges people to take out time from their busy schedules and spend a moment with their loved one with a kiss.

It also asks people to deliberately kiss their partner and not make it as a social convention or a mechanical action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiss date valentine's week valentines day valentine's day love romance + 5 more
kiss date valentine's week valentines day valentine's day love romance + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out