Inside Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's cute Christmas playdate with friends as they decorate trees and sweet treats

Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video of her daughter's Christmas playdate with her friends. She shared the clip with the caption, “Kicking off the season 🎄 #christmas #seasonsgreetings.” The post got several likes and a few comments from her followers, including Rajkummar Rao and Neha Dhupia. Neha posted heart-eye emojis under the clip. Inaaya enjoyed a Christmas playdate with her friends.

Christmas decorations and sweet treats

The video shows Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya, enjoying a playdate with her friends. In the clip, the kids can be seen decorating mini Christmas trees with adorable ornaments, decorating cookies and sweet treats with colourful icing and sprinkles, playing Christmas-themed games, and dancing with Santa Claus.

Soha also recorded Inaaya decorating her mini Christmas tree with colourful ornaments and writing a note. The clip also gave a glimpse of Soha's festive decor, which included a unique and environment-friendly Christmas tree made with craft papers of different colours and decorated with a star, ‘Merry Christmas’ ornament, star-shaped paper cut-outs, twinkling lights, and mini wrapped gifts. The decor included a mini gingerbread house, tinsel decorations, a snowman made of boxes, and faux-wrapped gifts.

Sharmila Tagore's birthday

Recently, Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 80th birthday. The veteran star celebrated the day with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Kunal Kemmu and her grandkids, including Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and Jeh Ali Khan. Soha even shared several photos and videos, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations. “Full stomachs and even fuller hearts ♥️,” she captioned one of the posts.

About Soha Ali Khan

On the work front, Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra's Prime Video India Original show Hush Hush in 2022. She is married to Kunal Kemmu, and they have a daughter, Inaaya. The couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. They welcomed their daughter on September 29, 2017. Meanwhile, Soha is veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter. Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi are her siblings.