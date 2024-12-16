Priyanka Chopra adds a pop of gold and red to her sultry all-white outfit with Nick Jonas at a Christmas bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended TV personality Morgan Stewart McGraw's Christmas bash. A fan page shared their picture on Instagram. It shows the couple posing with Morgan and her husband, Jordan McGraw. For the evening, Priyanka opted for a monochrome white co-ord set. Nick picked a black blazer to complement his ladylove. Let's decode what they wore. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend a Christmas bash.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's Christmas bash outfit

For Morgan Stewart's Christmas bash, with a red-themed decor, Priyanka wore a striking white ensemble. She wore a sleeveless top featuring a one-shoulder neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, a ribbed design, and a fitted silhouette hugging her frame. She styled the blouse with a matching white skirt featuring a low waistline, a vertical ribbed design, a floor-length hem, a front slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Priyanka added a pop of colour to her white Christmas bash look with red pointed stilettos and gold textured hoop earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre part and styled in soft waves, she chose mauve lips, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a glowing base.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Nick complemented his wife in a black blazer featuring an oversized fit, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, a curved hem, and a relaxed fit. He wore it over a white crew-neck top featuring a pattern on the front. Black straight-fit pants, white sneakers, a gold neck chain, rings, a trimmed beard, and a buzz cut rounded off the look.

On the work front

The award-winning actor recently finished the shoot of the second season of Citadel. She will be next seen in Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Recently, the couple attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Priyanka received the Red Sea honorary award from Sarah Jessica Parker.