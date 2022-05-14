Kurma Jayanti 2022: Best wishes, messages, greetings and images to share with friends and family

Kurma Jayanti 2022: This year, Kurma Jayanti will be marked on Sunday, May 15. Kurma, which means a tortoise in Sanskrit, is the second avatar (incarnations) of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The Hindu community celebrates the festival of Kurma Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. Devotees celebrate this auspicious occasion by praying to Lord Vishnu and visiting his temples. Special pujas are also organised in the temples to mark the day. According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a tortoise to lift the gigantic Mandara mountain on his back during the Samudra Manthan to extract the divine nectar (Amrit). According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Kurma Jayanti will begin on May 15 at 4:22 pm and end at 7:05 pm.

Kurma Jayanti 2022 will be marked on Sunday, May 15.(Twitter/GaureeDesai)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Kurma Jayanti, here are some wishes, greetings, messages and images to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Kurma Jayanti 2022: Date, time, history, significance, rituals and celebration)

Kurma Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Images

Let the festival remind you that good will always win over evil. Happy Kurma Jayanti to you and your family.

Start your day with the name of Lord Vishnu and mark this auspicious occasion with joy. Shubh Kurma Jayanti to you and your family.

This Kurma Jayanti, may Lord Vishnu shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

With the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Shubh Kurma Jayanti.

Kurma, which means a tortoise, is the second avatar of Lord Vishnu.(Twitter/@SachinA108)

May the divine grace of Lord Vishnu always be with you. Wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Kurma Jayanti.

May this auspicious occasion of Kurma Jayanti bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Shubh Kurma Jayanti.

May the blessings of Lord Vishnu be showered upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Kurma Jayanti.

Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a tortoise to lift the gigantic Mandara mountain on his back during the Samudra Manthan. (Twitter/@SaffronSolace)

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kurma Jayanti, may this festival light up your life with joy and success.

This Kurma Jayanti, I wish you and your family a life full of happiness, success and glory.

On this auspicious day of Kurma Jayanti, may Lord Vishnu give you all the happiness, and good health and fulfil your endeavours in life.