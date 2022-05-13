Narsimha Jayanti: Date, significance, puja muhurat and celebration of the Hindu festival

Narsimha Jayanti 2022: Narsimha Jayanti is celebrated every year on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi to commemorate the day when Lord Vishnu appeared in the avatar of half lion and half man to kill demon king Hiranyakashipu. Lord Narasimha is considered the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he took this avatar as the nearly-invincible Hiraniyakashipu couldn't be killed in ordinary situations. He had got a boon that he could not be killed by a human or animal, during the day or the night, indoors or outdoors, on land or in water or by a weapon. (Also read: Thrissur Pooram 2022: How Kerala's famous temple festival is celebrated)

As the legend goes, Prahlad was the devotee of Lord vishnu since childhood but he was born to daitya Hiranyakashipu who himself wanted to be worshipped. Offended with Prahlad's dedication, he made several attempts to kill him but to no avail as praying to Lord Vishnu always saved him. Prahlad also escaped unhurt when Hiranyakashipu's sister Holika tried to burn him alive by keeping him in her lap while she sat on the pyre as she had a vardaan or blessing of not getting hurt by fire. Prahlad's prayers to Lord Vishnu saved him while Holika burnt to death.

Date

This year Narsimha Jayati is being observed on May 14.

Celebration

Devotees of Lord Narsimha fast on the day of Narsimha Jayanti and eat a single meal a day before. All types of grains and cereals are prohibited during Narasimha Jayanti fasting. The fast concludes the next day on Parana day as per muhurat.

On Narasimha Jayanti day devotees take sankalp during Madhyahna or afternoon and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal before sunset.

Puja muhurat and Parana time muhurat

According to drikpanchang, Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time is between 04:22 PM to 07:04 PM on May 14. Next day, parana time for Narasimha Jayanti is after 12:45 PM on May 15.