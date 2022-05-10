Thrissur Pooram 2022: How Kerala's famous temple festival is celebrated

Thrissur Pooram 2022: Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and fervour at Vadakkunnathan Temple in the city of Thrissur. After two years of Covid restrictions, the festival is back in its original form with grand processions displaying caparisoned elephants, magnificent parasols and percussion music, showcasing the cultural essence of Kerala. (See pics: Thrissur Pooram: Interesting facts about Kerala's largest temple festival)

Thrissur Pooram, the largest and most famous of all Poorams, is observed in the month of Medam on Pooram day when the moon rises with the Pooram star. Thrissur Pooram is being celebrated on May 10 this year. On this day, various temples are invited to the city of Thrissur to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan at the Vadakkunnathan temple and the highlight of the festival is the huge procession which comprises of over 50 elephants decorated with golden ornaments.

Puja muhurat

According to drikpanchang.com, Pooram Nakshathram begins at 06:40 PM on May 10, 2022 and ends at 07:28 PM on May 11, 2022.

History

The annual temple festival is more than 200 years old and was started by Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Kochi, who first organized this festival and invited 10 temples - Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, Karamucku, Laloor, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu and Neythilakavu. Before the festival was started, a one-day festival called Arattupuzha Pooram at Aarattupuzha was celebrated annually and temples around Thrissur also participated in the festival. However, in 1798, the temples from Thrissur were denied access as they were late for the celebrations due to incessant rains. The said temple authorities raised the issue with Sakthan Thampuran, who then started Thrissur Pooram.

Celebrations

The pooram celebrations begin a week early with flag hoisting as the participating temples announce the start of the festival with fireworks. Another tradition is called Poora Vilambharam where an elephant pushes open the south entrance gate of the Vadakkunnathan Temple, the venue for Thrissur Pooram, with the idol of 'Neithilakkavilamma' atop it. Four days after flag hoisting, Sample Vedikettu is organised which is a one-hour firework show presented by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms. This is followed by display of caparisons.

The pooram starts in the early morning and one of the highlights of the festival is Madathil varavu, a panchavadhyam melam, which sees participation of more than 200 artists.

The main fireworks of the Thrissur Pooram is much awaited and is held in early morning of the seventh day for which people gather in huge numbers from faraway places. This is held in Thekkinkadu Maidan of Thrissur city. Thrissur Pooram wraps up on seventh day with display of fireworks known as Pakal Vedikkettu.