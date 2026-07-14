Retro running shoes are having a moment, and ASICS just brought back one of its best

The ASICS GEL CUMULUS 16 pairs signature GEL cushioning with a retro running silhouette designed for everyday comfort and contemporary style. (ASICS) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Chunky running shoes continue to dominate sneaker trends, and now another iconic sole is making a comeback. ASICS has reintroduced the GEL CUMULUS 16, giving one of its best-known performance silhouettes a fresh lifestyle update through a collaboration with EARLS Collection.

Originally designed as a running shoe, the GEL CUMULUS 16 is now finding a place in everyday wardrobes thanks to its mix of comfort, cushioning and retro style.

Why sneaker fans are talking about the GEL CUMULUS 16 The biggest talking point is the return of ASICS' signature GEL cushioning system, created to absorb impact during movement. The technology helps soften landings, reduce shock on joints and deliver a smoother feeling underfoot. While it was first developed for runners, it has become just as popular among people who spend long hours walking, travelling or standing throughout the day.

The shoe also combines lightweight cushioning with a breathable mesh upper, making it suitable for all-day wear without feeling bulky.

What makes this release worth a closer look? Signature GEL cushioning is designed for better shock absorption and lasting comfort

Soft, responsive midsole that supports long hours on your feet

Breathable mesh construction for improved airflow

Layered retro running design that fits current sneaker trends

Metallic silver detailing that stays true to the original GEL CUMULUS look Why are retro running shoes everywhere? Performance running shoes from the early 2000s have become some of the most sought-after sneakers today. Their combination of visible cushioning, layered panels and technical design has made them favourites for everyday styling.

The GEL CUMULUS 16 fits naturally into this trend, offering a silhouette that pairs easily with denim, cargos, relaxed tailoring and athleisure.

While this edition has been created with the Australian label EARLS Collection, the biggest takeaway for sneaker fans is the return of a sole that helped define comfort-focused footwear and continues to feel relevant years after its original launch.

Price and availability The limited edition ASICS GEL CUMULUS 16 is priced at ₹18,999. It is available on the official ASICS India website, the ASICS store at DLF Mall of India (might be available at other stores too), VegNonVeg, Limited Edt and Superkicks.

For anyone looking for a sneaker that blends proven cushioning technology with today's retro aesthetic, the return of the GEL CUMULUS 16 brings back a familiar favourite with a fresh perspective.