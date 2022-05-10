Thrissur Pooram 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Thrissur Pooram 2022: The auspicious day of Thrissur Pooram is here. The festival, especially celebrated at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur is known for its pomp and grandeur. From the grand processions with 50 elephants decorated in gold ornaments to the fire crackers bursted on the day, Thrissur Pooram is known as the annual temple festival of Thrissur, Kerala.

This year, Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on May 10. This festival is dedicated to Lord Vadakkunnathan who is worshipped by inviting several other temples with their deities to pay homage to the lord. On this auspicious day, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones and wish them good fortune:

ALSO READ: 54-year-old elephant opens Thrissur Pooram festival in Kerala

This Thrissur Pooram, may Lord Vadakkunnathan bestow on you all that you are striving for. Have a great day.

“God is with us to be utilised. His power, his love, his thought, his love, his thought, his presence must be at our disposal, like other great forces, such as sunshine and wind and rain. We can use them or not, as we please. We can use them in proportion to our ability.” - Basil King “God is with us to be utilised. His power, his love, his thought, his love, his thought, his presence must be at our disposal, like other great forces, such as sunshine and wind and rain. We can use them or not, as we please. We can use them in proportion to our ability.” - Basil King

This Thrissur Pooram, enjoy the day with happiness, prosperity and heartfelt offertings to Lord Vadakkunnathan. May god bless you.

Warm greetings on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram to you. May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva on this beautiful day. Warm greetings on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram to you. May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva on this beautiful day.

Wishing you and your family a great Thrissur Pooram. Watch the sky decorate with fire crackers and the hearts filled with joy.

Just like the city of Thrissur, may your life be also filled with elation, joy and happiness this Thrissur Pooram. Have a great day and a great life. Just like the city of Thrissur, may your life be also filled with elation, joy and happiness this Thrissur Pooram. Have a great day and a great life.

May this day drive away all kinds of negativity and make way for good fortune, peace and prosperity to you. Happy Thrissur Pooram.

Lord Vadakkunnathan is watching over us. He knows how to guide us to our dreams. Trust the lord. Happy Thrissur Pooram. Lord Vadakkunnathan is watching over us. He knows how to guide us to our dreams. Trust the lord. Happy Thrissur Pooram.

Lord Vadakkunnathan will bless you with happiness, longevity and peace on this auspicious day. Have a great day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON