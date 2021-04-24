Tragedy hits Thrissur Pooram, 2 dead after tree falls down

Tragedy struck Thrissur Pooram, often called the mother of all temple festivals in Kerala, after a branch of a big banyan tree broke off and came down on performing artists claiming two lives in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

District collector S Shanavas said the incident happened around 12.30 am and more than 25 people were injured in the freak mishap. A larger tragedy was averted by the timely intervention of authorities after two caparisoned elephants ran amok in the melee but were later brought in control and chained.

The injured include percussion instrument artists, policemen and office-bearers of the temple boards. In view of the tragedy, the festival committee has called off the firework event scheduled later in the night. The Pooram was held after big uncertainty and it was allowed after several rounds of discussion without spectators.

The largest cultural pageant of the state, Pooram, was started in the late 18th century by the erstwhile King of Kochi Sakthan Thamburan. Every year, the festival is held at Vadukunathan temple in Thrissur but last year it was not held in view of the pandemic situation. Usually, more than two million devotees take part in the 10-day celebration which culminates with a musical ensemble and grand fireworks. It is also a major tourist attraction of the state but the pandemic took sheen out of the festival last year and this time.