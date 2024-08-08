Nag Panchami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about this auspicious occasion

Nag Panchami is a traditional festival dedicated to the worship of nagas or snakes, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists across India, Nepal, and other regions with these religious communities. Observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravana according to the Hindu calendar, this day honours these revered creatures believed to offer protection and bring prosperity. The festival also highlights the connection to Lord Shiva, who is often depicted with snakes around his neck, symbolizing his mastery over these sacred beings. From date to history, here’s everything you need to know about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Lion's Gate Portal 2024: Meditation to journaling, best manifestation options to harness this energetic gateway ) Know all about Nag Panchami 2024 date, timings, puja muhurat, history and significance.(HT PHOTO)

Nag Panchami 2024 Date and Timings

The year the significant Hindu festival of Nag Panchami will be observed on Friday, August 9. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 06:15 AM to 08:44 AM, August 9

Duration - 02 Hours 29 Minutes

Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:36 AM on August 8, 2024

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:14 AM on August 9, 2024

Nag Panchami 2024 History

According to Hindu mythology, when Krishna was a young boy, he was playing by the river Yamuna when his ball got stuck in the branches of a tree. While trying to retrieve it, Krishna fell into the river and was attacked by Kaliya, a fearsome snake. After a fierce battle, Kaliya realised Krishna was no ordinary child and begged for mercy. Krishna spared the snake on the condition that it would no longer trouble people. Nag Panchami is celebrated to commemorate Krishna’s victory and his act of saving people from the menace of Kaliya, the dangerous serpent.

Nag Panchami 2024 Significance

In Hindu tradition, all aspects of nature—be it creatures, plants, or even inanimate objects—are revered as manifestations of the divine. Ancient sages have infused various prayers and festivals with deep spiritual meaning, enhancing the bond between humanity and the natural world. Nag Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day after the new moon in Shravan or, in some regions, after the full moon in Ashadh, holds special significance. Also known as Manasa Devi Ashtanga Puja, it involves worshipping Manasa Devi, the serpent goddess, along with the eight nagas (serpents).

In Punjab, the festival is called Gugu-Navami, where devotees make a large serpent effigy from flour and offer their worship. This festival underscores the role of serpents in Hindu mythology and their importance in maintaining the balance of nature. By honouring these serpents, devotees show gratitude for their ecological role and seek harmony with the natural world.