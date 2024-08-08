Lion's Gate Portal 2024: Meditation to journaling, best manifestation options to harness this energetic gateway

Today heralds the opening of the Lion's Gate Portal, an annual astrological event peaking on August 8. This significant cosmic alignment features the star Sirius, the Orion constellation, and Earth, forming a distinct energetic gateway. Many consider this period propitious for manifestation and spiritual growth. The Lion's Gate Portal, peaking on August 8, is a time of powerful cosmic energy and spiritual transformation. (Freepik)

What is Lion's Gate Portal

The Lion's Gate Portal, steeped in ancient Egyptian mythology, is celebrated for its connection to Sirius, the "Spiritual Sun," and the astrological sign of Leo. As the Sun aligns with Sirius and Earth, it is believed to unleash a wave of high-frequency energy that enhances intuition, creativity, and emotional healing, making this an ideal time for setting intentions and pursuing personal transformation.

Whether you are new to the concept or a seasoned spiritual seeker, harnessing this energy can lead to profound insights and growth. Here's how you can make the most of this energetic gateway and unlock your true potential. (Also read: Lion's Gate Portal 8/8: All about the celestial portal of manifestation )

Ways to Make the Most of the Lion's Gate Portal 2024

1. Guided meditations: Use sessions specifically designed for the Lion's Gate Portal to align your energy.

2. Chakra balancing: Focus on aligning and balancing your chakras to maximise energy flow.

3. Visualisation: Visualise your goals and dreams during meditation to help manifest them.

4. Reflect on growth: Journal about your personal growth and achievements since the last Lion's Gate Portal.

6. Gratitude journal: Maintain a gratitude journal to focus on positivity and attract abundance.

7. Reiki: Practice or receive Reiki to balance your energy and enhance your connection.

10. Crystal healing: Use crystals like clear quartz, citrine, and selenite to amplify the portal's energy.

12. Breathwork: Practice pranayama (breathing exercises) to increase your life force energy.

13. Grounding: Spend time in nature, walking barefoot to ground yourself and connect with natural energies.

14. Sun gazing: Safely practice Sun gazing during sunrise or sunset to absorb the Sun's energy.