Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history, significance and best wishes to celebrate the festival

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: The holy festival of Narasimha Jayanti falls on the 14th day of the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which falls between April and May in the Gregorian calendar. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha, who devotees consider an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. If you celebrate Narasimha Jayanti, you should know the festival's date, rituals, puja timings, history and significance. Keep scrolling to learn all about Narasimha Jayanti. We have also curated some best wishes you can share with your loved ones.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024 Date, puja timings and rituals:

Narasimha Jayanti falls on May 21 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the evening puja timings for the auspicious festival will begin at 4:24 pm and end at 7:09 pm. Meanwhile, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:39 pm on May 21 and ends at 6:47 pm on May 22.

On Narasimha Jayanti, devotees should wake up early and bathe before commencing the puja rituals. On a wooden plank, place the idol of Lord Narasimha and give it a bath with Panchamrit. Adorn the idol with jewellery, light a diya with ghee, and recite Lord Narasimha mantras. Devotees should also offer flowers, five fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa to Lord Narasimha. One should also visit temples and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024 History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Narasimha is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Born to the sage Kashyapa and his wife Diti, Narasimha is depicted in a half-man and half-lion form, symbolising the balance of power and wisdom. He is believed to have appeared on Earth to protect his devotees and destroy evil forces. The festival is celebrated to mark the day of Lord Narasimha's birth. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of faith over adversity. It is believed that worshipping Lord Narasimha on this day can grant devotees protection, prosperity, and blessings.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024 Wishes:

On this Narasimha Jayanti, let's pledge to keep the fire of goodness burning in us and never let the darkness of evil touch us.

No matter how dark it may seem, the light of goodness is constant at the end of the tunnel. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and the fire of goodness on the auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti.

This Narasimha Jayanti, keep faith in Lord Vishnu and let him guide us to a life of prosperity and success.

Happy Narasimha Jayanti from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great day!