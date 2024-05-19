When is second Pradosh Vrat in May 2024? Know all about date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

Pradosh Vrat is a monthly observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This fast icanis observed on Trayodashi, the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. Devotees believe that by observing the Pradosh fast and offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, they can find relief from all the troubles of life and have their wishes fulfilled. Pradosh Vrat during Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in this month is considered to be particularly powerful. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month: once during Amavasya (the new moon) in Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) and once during Poornima (the full moon) in Shukla Paksha. From date to rituals, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, history, significance, puja rituals and everything you need to know ) Pradosh vrat or Pradosham is a popular Hindu fast that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.(File photo)

Second Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Date and Timing

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 3:58 PM on May 20 and will end at 5:39 PM on May 21. Since Pradosh fast is worshiped during Pradosh period, hence the fast will be observed on Monday, May 20. The worship for Pradosh Vrat is traditionally performed in the evening.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

While Pradosh Vrat is primarily observed to worship Lord Shiva and is believed to grant all kinds of happiness and relief from troubles, Som Pradosh Vrat holds significance related to both Lord Shiva and the Moon. Observing the fast of Som Pradosh is believed to bring happiness and prosperity in life through the blessings of Lord Shiva, as well as alleviate Chandra Dosha by the grace of the Moon God. Individuals with Chandra Dosha in their horoscope may benefit from observing Som Pradosh fast.

Second Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, begin by waking up early in the morning, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. Offer water to the Sun God and then prepare the altar by spreading a clean cloth and placing the idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Bathe the idols with Panchamrit and apply white sandalwood tilak to Lord Shiva.

Light a lamp with desi ghee and offer Bel Patra to Lord Shiva. Following this, perform Aarti by chanting mantras and lighting the lamp. Reciting Shiv Chalisa during Pradosh fast is considered auspicious. Finally, indulge in your favourite activities and after completing the rituals, distribute Prasad among others and partake in it yourself.