Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, history, significance, puja rituals and everything you need to know

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Lord Parashuram is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu that precedes the appearance of Lord Rama and follows the incarnation of Vamana. His sixth incarnation took place on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The ninth day of this auspicious month celebrated as 'Parshuram Dwadashi', has a deep significance in Hindu tradition. It is a day of special rituals and observances, especially for couples hoping to conceive. They offer prayers and perform dedicated rituals to Lord Parashuram, seeking his blessings for offspring. Devotees believe that observing these rituals with full devotion can fulfil their desire to have children. From date to history, all details inside. (Also read: Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat, parana timings and all that you need to know ) Parashuram considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is also one of the 8 Chiranjeevi. (Wikimedia Commons)

Parshurama Dwadashi 2024 date and timing

This year, the auspicious occasion of Parshurama Dwadashi will be celebrated on Sunday, May 19. Here are the shubh muhurat or puja timing to observe the significant Hindu festival:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 1:50 PM, May 19, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 3:59 PM, May 20, 2024

History of Parshurama Dwadashi

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Parshuram is revered as one of the eight immortals (Chiranjeevi) dwelling on earth. He underwent rigorous penance to please Lord Shiva, who, impressed by his devotion, bestowed upon him the divine Parshu, an axe, as a weapon. Lord Shiva then became his Guru and imparted to him the teachings of Kalaripayattu, the renowned martial art form.

Following this divine encounter, he came to be known as Parshuram. In Hindu mythology, Parshuram is depicted as a prominent figure during both the Treta Yug (the era of Lord Rama) and the Dwapar Yug (the era of Lord Krishna). He played significant roles as the mentor of illustrious figures such as Ganga Putra Bhishma Pitamah, Guru Dronacharya, and Ang Raj Karna.

Parshurama Dwadashi significance

In the Hindu tradition, 'Parshurama Dwadashi' is a significant occasion representing the heavenly grace of Lord Parashuram, who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. To obtain Lord Parashuram's blessings for fertility and offspring, devotees perform rituals and prayers with utmost devotion. In addition, 'Parshurama Dwadashi' is an opportunity to invoke the kind spirits of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for good fortune, success and happiness in life. By providing devotees with a means of both spiritual development and material well-being, the observance of this holy day serves to strengthen their belief in and devotion to the Divine.

Parshurama Dwadashi 2024 puja rituals

On the auspicious day of Parshuram Dwadashi, begin by rising early in the morning and performing your ablutions. Engage in meditation and make a vow to observe a fast for the day. Following this lay a yellow cloth on the altar of your home shrine and place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu and Parashuram upon it. Purify the image or idol with water from the Ganges or any other sacred water source.

While meditating upon Lord Parshuram, offer 21 yellow flowers along with yellow-coloured sweets, making sure to include basil leaves in the offering. Conclude by listening to the divine story of Parshuram ji and chanting his mantras, dedicating yourself to his divine grace and blessings.