Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat, parana timings and all that you need to know

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: One of the most auspicious days of the year is here. Mohini Ekadashi is observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu with a lot of pomp and grandeur. People, not just across the country, but all over the world, keep fast on this day and offer their puja to Lord Vishnu with a lot of devotion and dedication. People believe that keeping fast and worshipping Lor Vishnu on this day will help them to seek the blessings of the Lord. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. According to Drik Panchang, Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on May 19 this year. (Unsplash)

Date and shubh muhurat:

Mohini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Vaishakha. According to Drik Panchang, Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on May 19 this year. Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:22 AM on May 18 and will end at 1:50 OM on May 19.

Parana timings:

Parana refers to the ritual of breaking the fast on the next day after sunrise. According to Drik panchang, Parana timings will start at 5:28 AM and will end at 8:12 AM on May 20.

Rituals:

Devotees wake up early on this day and take a holy bath. Then they place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on an altar and offer flowers, sweets and water to the god and goddess. They also start a strict fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees break the fast on the next day. People perform charity work on this auspicious day.

Significance:

Mohini Ekadashi is the day for spiritual renewal. It is believed that Lord Vishnu appeared in the shape of a beautiful nymph called Mohini. In honour of that, Mohini Ekadashi is observed by the devotees every year.