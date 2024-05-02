Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance of the festival

Varuthini Ekadashi, also known as Baruthani Ekadashi, marks a sacred day in Hindu tradition, occurring on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waning moon in the Hindu months of Chaitra or Vaishakha. Falling in either April or May by both lunar calendars, this day holds significance as devotees honour Vamana, the fifth avatar of Vishnu. Ekadashi is revered as an auspicious time for fasting, particularly dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. Devotees consider Ekadashi an auspicious day for fasting and engaging in various religious rituals to pay homage to Vishnu. Throughout the year, there are a total of 24 Ekadashi observances, with two occurring each month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases, each carrying its unique significance and associated stories. (Also read: May 2024 festivals full list: Akshaya Tritiya to Buddha Purnima, check out details of upcoming Hindu festivals ) Varuthini Ekadashi, also known as Baruthani Ekadashi or Baruthini Ekadashi, is celebrated by devotees with fasting, prayers, and offerings to Lord Vishnu.(Pinterest)

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 Date and Time

This year, the significant Hindu occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, May 4. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the festival are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 23:24 PM on May 03, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 20:38 PM on May 04, 2024

Parana Time- 06:05 to 08:35 AM, May 05

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 17:41 PM

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance

Ekadashi has deep religious significance in Hindu culture, with Varuthini Ekadashi being a notable occasion. Falling in the month of Vaishakha according to the Purnimanta calendar and in Chaitra according to the Amavasyant calendar, it is widely observed in South India. Devotees observe strict fasting on this auspicious day and devote themselves to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Puja ceremonies and various religious activities are performed with reverence.

Many devotees engage in spiritual practices such as dhyan yoga and meditation, and some observe maun vrat (silence) for the day to attain inner peace and tranquillity. Varuthini Ekadashi is also known as Baruthani Ekadashi. On this occasion, prayers are offered to the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to protect those who observe the fast diligently from negative energies and evil influences.

Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Begin the observance of Varuthini Ekadashi by waking up early and taking a purifying bath. Thoroughly clean your home, concentrating on the puja room where you intend to worship. Prepare idols of Lord Vishnu, Laddoo Gopal or Lord Krishna, if available, give them a ceremonial bath and place them on a wooden platform. Decorate them with fragrant flowers and clothes, light a diya and apply tilak on their foreheads.

Arrange offerings such as fruit, tulsi leaves, panchamrit and homemade sweets for the puja. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and chant mantras to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The fast ends the following day during Parana time. Those unable to observe a strict fast should opt for sattvik foods such as fruits, dairy products, and fried potatoes with curd, using rock salt instead of regular salt.

History of Varuthini Ekadashi

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma have a story that underlines the importance of Varuthini Ekadashi. According to the legend, Lord Shiva, in a fit of rage, cut off the fifth head of Lord Brahma. As a result, Lord Brahma cursed Lord Shiva. Seeking a remedy, Lord Vishnu advised Lord Shiva to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast. Following Vishnu's advice, Lord Shiva observed the fast and was eventually released from the curse. This story emphasises the transformative power of devotion and penance associated with Varuthini Ekadashi.

It is believed that individuals who feel burdened by curses from their present or past lives or who harbour feelings of remorse for their actions, whether intentional or unintentional, can find solace in observing this fast with sincerity and seeking forgiveness from Lord Vishnu. It's also believed that devotees who observe this fast with unwavering devotion will receive blessings from Lord Vishnu, similar to the rewards of rigorous penance.