May 2024 festivals full list: Akshaya Tritiya to Buddha Purnima, check out details of upcoming Hindu festivals

May 2024 festivals full list: May is a month of festivals and important days. From Buddha Jayanti to Akshaya Tritiya, May is the month of many auspicious dates. One of the most important celebrations of the Bengali community also falls in May - Rabindra Jayanti. On this day, Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated on his birth anniversary. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days to start something new - be it buying a property or starting new ventures. As we gear up to welcome the month of May, here's a list of festivals that you need to check out to prepare for the upcoming festivities. Important days in May 2024 that we should be aware of (Pinterest)

Hindu Festivals Calendar in May 2024



May 4: Varuthini Ekadashi will be celebrated by Lord Visnu devotees on May 4 this year. Ekadashi is observed twice a month.



May 4: Vallabha Acharya Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya.



May 8: Poet, philosopher, author and songwriter Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur on his birth anniversary – Rabindra Jayanti.



May 8: This year Vaishakha Amavasya will be celebrated on May 8.



May 10: Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day.

May 11: Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on this day and Lord Ganesha will be worshipped.

May 12: Philosopher Adi Shankara will be worshipped on his birth anniversary - Adiguru Shankaracharya Jayanti.

May 13: Skanda Shashti, also known as Kanda Shashti, is the day when Goddess Skanda is worshipped.

May 16: Sita Navami, the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita is an extremely auspicious day.

May 19: The second Ekdashi for the month - Mohini Ekadashi is being celebrated on May 19.

May 20: Pradosh Vrat is observed by the devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

May 21: Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi is observed as Narasimha Jayanti. Narasimha is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

May 23: Kurma Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. Special prayers are organised in Vishnu temples throughout the country on this day.

May 23: One of the most important festivals of the Buddhist community is Buddha Purnima. This year, the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha will be observed on May 23.

May 23: Vaishakha Purnima Vrat will be observed on this day.

May 30: Kalashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of every month.