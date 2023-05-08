Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: 10 powerful quotes of the nobel laureate

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Tagore's birthday, is an annual event celebrated on May 9 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, writer, philosopher, and polymath Rabindranath Tagore. He was the first Asian to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his collection of poems, Gitanjali. Tagore's literary works and philosophy have left a profound impact on Indian and Bengali literature, and his contributions to Indian art and culture are unparalleled. The day is marked by various cultural events, seminars, and lectures to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy. On this occasion, let's take a look at 10 of his powerful quotes that continue to inspire and resonate with people around the world. (Also read: Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: Facts about the Nobel laureate ) Rabindranath Tagore's works have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on literature, music, and art.(ILLUSTRATION: Biswajit Debnath)

Inspiring quotes by Rabindranath Tagore

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

“Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high Where knowledge is free.”

“The most important lesson that man can learn from life is not that there is pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute it into joy.”

“A lamp can only light another lamp when it continues to burn in its own flame.”

“The main object of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock at the doors of the mind.”

“The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

“The problem is not how to wipe out all differences, but how to unite with all differences intact.”

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”