Kamada Ekadashi 2024: When is Kamada Ekadashi? Know date, Ekadashi tithi, shubh muhurat, Parana time and significance

Kamada Ekadashi 2024: The auspicious festival of Kamada Ekadashi is here. The first Ekadashi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is known as Kamada Ekadashi. This festival is the first Ekadashi observed after the Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals. It generally falls in March or April, according to the Gregorian calendar. Also known as Phalda Ekadashi, devotees observe this festival by keeping a fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu with devotion. If you observe Kamada Ekadashi, you should know its date, tithi, shubh muhurat, significance and more. Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Know date, Ekadashi tithi, shubh muhurat, Parana time and significance(Pinterest)

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Date: When is Kamada Ekadashi? Know Ekadashi tithi, shubh muhurat, Parana time

This year, Kamada Ekadashi falls on Friday, April 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Kamada Ekadashi tithi began on April 18 at 5:31 pm. Meanwhile, the Kamada Ekadashi tithi will end on April 19 at 8:04 pm. Devotees observe a fast on this day, and the auspicious time to end the fast is known as Parana tithi. This year, the Parana tithi is on April 20. It will last from 5:05 am to 8:26 am. Lastly, the time for the end of Dwadashi on the day of Parana tithi is 10:41 pm.

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Significance:

Fasting on Kamada Ekadashi helps devotees gain freedom from all types of sins. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Krishna told Arjun that by keeping the Kamada Ekadashi fast, a man becomes free from all sins, including Brahmahatya and the worldly life of demons. Additionally, one achieves infinite results and greatness by listening and reading the Kamada Ekadashi fast story.

On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early, bathe before sunrise, wear clean and new yellow-coloured clothes, and pledge to observe the Ekadashi fast. Then, install the idol or a picture of Lord Vishnu on a yellow cloth in the place of worship inside your home. Chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya', bathe Lord Vishnu's idol with Panchamrit, and offer the God with clothes, sandalwood, sacred thread, scent, akshat, flowers, sesame seeds, incense sticks, Naivedya, seasonal fruits, betel leaves, and coconut. One should also perform aarti with Camphor and listen to the Kamada Ekadashi story.