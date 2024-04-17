Ram Navami 2024: Looking for a grand experience of the festival? Visit these temples in India

Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is one of the largest festivals of the Hindu community in India. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. According to Hindy epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, it is believed that Lord Rama was born to Queen Kaushalya after King Dasharatha performed Putra Kamesti Yagna to have children. During the same time, Queen Sumitra gave birth to Lord Shatrughan and Queen Kaikeyi gave birth to Lord Bharat. Lord Rama is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is known for his virtues and good conduct. Temples across India are observing Ram Navami today. (PTI)

Celebrations for Ram Navami are in full swing already. Ram Navami, for this year, also coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. On the auspicious Maha Navami of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. Kanya Pujan or Kanjak is also performed during this time where nine young girls and a boy are worshipped.

Temples across India are observing Ram Navami today. Here are five temples where you can visit to have a grand experience.

Temples in India that are celebrating Ram Navami

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: This is the first Ram Navami that will be observed in the newly constructed Ram Mandir this year. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22 after a Pran Pratistha ceremony. According to Hindu mythology, Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh: This is the only temple in the country where Lord Rama is not worshipped as a deity, but as a King. It is believed that the Queen of Orchha wanted to admire and worship Rama in the form of a boy.

Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Telangana: According to Ramayana, Lord Rama went for fourteen years in exile with wife Sita and brother Lakshman. It is believed that they stayed in Parnasala, 35 kilometres away from Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana – where this temple is situated.

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu: Referred to as Dakshin Ayodhya (South Ayodhya), this temple was built during the reigns of Thanjavur Nayaks king Achuthappa Nayak and Raghunatha Nayak.

Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar: Situated in Kharvela Nagar, there are seven temples in total where devotees come to offer prayers to Lord Rama.