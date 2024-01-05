Ekadashi 2024: According to the Hindu calendar, every eleventh day after the Purnima and Amavasya is referred to as Ekadashi. The month is divided into Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha and every Paksha consists of an Ekadashi. The eleventh day after the full moon is referred to as Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and the eleventh day after the new moon is known as Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. Hence, an entire year consists of twenty-four to twenty-six Ekadashis depending on the calendar. Each Ekadashi serves a different purpose – however, this day is considered extremely auspicious. Devotees of Lord Vishnu keep fast on this day and offer their prayers. Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year(Pinterest)

According to the fasting rituals, one must wake up early on the day of Ekadashi and take a bath and wear fresh clean clothes. Then one must offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and consume only milk, fruits and dry fruits throughout the day. They must consume sattvik food and listen to Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Here is a complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year 2024:

January 7, 2024 – Saphala Ekadashi

January 21, 2024 – Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

February 6, 2024 – Shattila Ekadashi

February 20, 2024 – Jaya Ekadashi

March 7, 2024 - Vijaya Ekadashi

March 20, 2024 - Amalaki Ekadashi

April 5, 2024 - Papmochani Ekadashi

April 19, 2024 - Kamada Ekadashi

May 4, 2024 - Varuthini Ekadashi

May 19, 2024 - Mohini Ekadashi

June 2, 2024 - Apara Ekadashi

June 18, 2024 - Nirjala Ekadashi

July 2, 2024 - Yogini Ekadashi

July 17, 2024 - Devshayani Ekadashi

July 21, 2024 - Kamika Ekadashi

August 16, 2024 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

August 29, 2024 - Aja Ekadashi

September 14, 2024 - Parsva Ekadashi

September 28, 2024 - Indira Ekadashi

October 13, 2024 - Papankusha Ekadashi

October 28, 2024 - Rama Ekadashi

November 12, 2024 - Devutthana Ekadashi

November 26, 2024 - Utpanna Ekadashi

December 11, 2024 - Mokshada Ekadashi

December 26, 2024 - Saphala Ekadashi