Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year

Ekadashi 2024: According to the Hindu calendar, every eleventh day after the Purnima and Amavasya is referred to as Ekadashi. The month is divided into Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha and every Paksha consists of an Ekadashi. The eleventh day after the full moon is referred to as Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and the eleventh day after the new moon is known as Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. Hence, an entire year consists of twenty-four to twenty-six Ekadashis depending on the calendar. Each Ekadashi serves a different purpose – however, this day is considered extremely auspicious. Devotees of Lord Vishnu keep fast on this day and offer their prayers.
According to the fasting rituals, one must wake up early on the day of Ekadashi and take a bath and wear fresh clean clothes. Then one must offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and consume only milk, fruits and dry fruits throughout the day. They must consume sattvik food and listen to Ekadashi Vrat Katha.
Here is a complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year 2024:
January 7, 2024 – Saphala Ekadashi
January 21, 2024 – Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
February 6, 2024 – Shattila Ekadashi
February 20, 2024 – Jaya Ekadashi
March 7, 2024 - Vijaya Ekadashi
March 20, 2024 - Amalaki Ekadashi
April 5, 2024 - Papmochani Ekadashi
April 19, 2024 - Kamada Ekadashi
May 4, 2024 - Varuthini Ekadashi
May 19, 2024 - Mohini Ekadashi
June 2, 2024 - Apara Ekadashi
June 18, 2024 - Nirjala Ekadashi
July 2, 2024 - Yogini Ekadashi
July 17, 2024 - Devshayani Ekadashi
July 21, 2024 - Kamika Ekadashi
August 16, 2024 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi
August 29, 2024 - Aja Ekadashi
September 14, 2024 - Parsva Ekadashi
September 28, 2024 - Indira Ekadashi
October 13, 2024 - Papankusha Ekadashi
October 28, 2024 - Rama Ekadashi
November 12, 2024 - Devutthana Ekadashi
November 26, 2024 - Utpanna Ekadashi
December 11, 2024 - Mokshada Ekadashi
December 26, 2024 - Saphala Ekadashi