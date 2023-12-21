Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Ekadashi in English translates to the eleventh day – Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of every fortnight of the Hindu lunar calendar. Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, falls during Dhanur solar month in Hindu calendarVaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi out of two Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha Ekadashis in a month, according to Drik Panchang. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on the day Sagar Manthan happened. According to Hindu mythology, Sagar Manthan happened on this auspicious day and the divine nectar was distributed among the gods and goddesses. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance, celebrations(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi for this year, here is all that you need to know.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: When is Utpanna Ekadashi? Correct date, timings, rituals, significance and all you need to know

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

This year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on December 23. According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 8:16 AM on December 22 and will end at 7:11 AM on December 23.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, the seas and oceans were churned to collect the divine nectar through Sagar Manthan on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The nectar was then distributed to the gods and goddesses. Keeping fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi can ward off evils and cleanse our soul. The devotees of Lord Vishnu also celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Celebrations:

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam observed Vaikuntha Ekadashi. In Tamil Nadu, the Parampada Vasal – the seventh gate to heaven – of the temples are opened on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Fasting on Ekadashi is suggested for two consecutive days. However, devotees with family should keep fast on the first day only. The fasting on the second day should be observed by sanyasis, widows and people who want to attain moksha.