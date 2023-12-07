Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: When is Utpanna Ekadashi? Correct date, timings, rituals, significance and all you need to know

close_game
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Dec 07, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Find the correct date, timings, rituals, significance, and more inside. Here's all you need to know about the auspicious festival.

Shri Krishna's favourite month is called Margashirsha. According to Hindu rituals, many auspicious days, festivals and fasts are marked during this time. These occasions are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. One of them is observed as Utpana Ekadashi of Margashirsha month. Religious texts suggest that all Ekadashi fasts begin with the Utpanna Ekadashi. Therefore, it has special significance for Hindu devotees. Scroll through to learn about the correct date, timings, rituals, significance and more about this festival inside.

According to rituals, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast holds much significance in Hinduism. (Pixabay)
(Also Read | Solar and Lunar Eclipse in 2024: Two Surya Grahan and two Chandra Grahan to take place in 2024. All details here)

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023 Date, Timings: When is Utpanna Ekadashi?

According to Drik Panchang, Utpanna Ekadashi of Margashirsha month falls on December 8. The Parana (breaking of fast) time is on December 9 and will begin at 1:16 pm and end at 3:20 pm. The Hari Vasar tithi will be completed at 12:41 pm. Meanwhile, the Ekadashi date starts on December 8 at 5:06 am and ends on December 9 at 6:31 am.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023 Rituals and Significance:

According to rituals, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast holds much significance in Hinduism. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe it to attain salvation and to get rid of all their difficulties. For those who are just beginning to observe the Ekadashi fasts, keeping the Utpanna Ekadashi vrat can prove beneficial for them.

Meanwhile, ending the fast on Ekadashi is called Parana. Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is very important to break the Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. If Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise, then the Ekadashi fast is broken only after sunrise. Additionally, the Ekadashi fast should not be broken even during Hari Vasar. Devotees who are fasting should wait for Hari Vasar to end before breaking the fast. The best time to break the fast is in the morning. Devotees observing fast should avoid breaking the fast during midday.

