When is the first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024? Date, rituals, puja timings and significance
Ravi Pradosh Vrat is being observed on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. From puja timings to rituals, all you want to know.
Pradosh Vrat is a highly auspicious fast that is observed twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, by devotees of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati. The word Pradosh means removal of darkness. Observing this fast can help in removal of darkness and obstacles from life. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati on this day would help one attain success and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. The day-long fast on this day begins at sunrise and goes on till sunset after puja during Pradosh Kaal. Satvik aahaar is recommended during the fast and tamasic foods and habits like smoking and alcohol must be strictly avoided. Depending on the day of the week, there are seven different types of Pradosh Vrat. (Also read | Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance of the festival)
When is Ravi Pradosh Vrat in May 2024?
The first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 is being observed on May 5, Sunday, on Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. It is called Ravi Pradosh Vrat since it falls on a Sunday or 'Ravivar'.
History of Pradosh Vrat
Pradosh Vrat is observed in the honour of Lord Shiva and the day when he consumed poison to save the earth and all its creations. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan when the devas and asuras churned the ocean to look for the Amrit, several things emerged during the process. The first thing that came out of the ocean was Halahala or poison, which posed a threat to the entire world. Lord Shiva took it upon himself to consume the Halahala visha and save all the creations on earth. The day when he drank the poison started to be called as the day of Pradosh.
Ravi Pradosh Vrat puja timings
Ravi Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Sunday, May 5, 2024
Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:59 pm to 9:06 pm
Duration - 2 hours 7 minutes
Day Pradosha Time - 6:59 pm to 09:06 pm
Trayodashi Tithi begins - 5:41 pm on May 5, 2024
Trayodashi Tithi ends - 2:40 pm on May 6, 2024
Ravi Pradosh Vrat puja rituals
- On Pradosh Vrat, the vratis or those observing the fast wake up early in the morning and clean the house and the puja area.
- Thereafter, a sankalp is taken to observe the fast with utmost dedication and worship Shiva and Parvati.
- A day-long fast from sunrise to sunset is kept and puja is performed twice in the day, one during Pradosh Kaal, which is the auspicious time around sunset.
- Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, his mantras are chanted and aarti is sung. A bhog is offered and later distributed as prasad to the family members.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.