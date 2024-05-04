When is the first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024? Date, rituals, puja timings and significance

Pradosh Vrat is a highly auspicious fast that is observed twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, by devotees of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati. The word Pradosh means removal of darkness. Observing this fast can help in removal of darkness and obstacles from life. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati on this day would help one attain success and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. The day-long fast on this day begins at sunrise and goes on till sunset after puja during Pradosh Kaal. Satvik aahaar is recommended during the fast and tamasic foods and habits like smoking and alcohol must be strictly avoided. Depending on the day of the week, there are seven different types of Pradosh Vrat. (Also read | Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance of the festival) The first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 is being observed on May 5, Sunday,(REUTERS)

When is Ravi Pradosh Vrat in May 2024?

The first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 is being observed on May 5, Sunday, on Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. It is called Ravi Pradosh Vrat since it falls on a Sunday or 'Ravivar'.

History of Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is observed in the honour of Lord Shiva and the day when he consumed poison to save the earth and all its creations. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan when the devas and asuras churned the ocean to look for the Amrit, several things emerged during the process. The first thing that came out of the ocean was Halahala or poison, which posed a threat to the entire world. Lord Shiva took it upon himself to consume the Halahala visha and save all the creations on earth. The day when he drank the poison started to be called as the day of Pradosh.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat puja timings

Ravi Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Sunday, May 5, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:59 pm to 9:06 pm

Duration - 2 hours 7 minutes

Day Pradosha Time - 6:59 pm to 09:06 pm

Trayodashi Tithi begins - 5:41 pm on May 5, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 2:40 pm on May 6, 2024

Ravi Pradosh Vrat puja rituals