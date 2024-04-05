Shani Pradosh Vrat 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow while worshipping Shiva, Parvati and Shani Dev

Pradosh Vrat, a highly auspicious fast that is observed twice a month by Lord Shiva devotees, can set one on the path of spiritual enlightenment, remove ignorance and sins, and help attain success and prosperity. Pradosh means removal of darkness and as per the legend, the fast is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva's heroic act of consuming Halahala visha on the day of Samudra Manthan, to save the world from the deadly poison. Among all the Pradosh Vrats, Shani Pradosh Vrat and Som Pradosh Vrat are of great significance. Pradosh Vrats are named depending on the day of the week they fall on. Worshipping Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati and Shani Dev can bless the devotees with success, prosperity, happiness and all the other desired things.(Freepik)

Shani Pradosh Vrat, as the name suggests, falls on Saturday and is considered to be quite auspicious. The first Pradosh Vrat of April is being observed on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Keeping a fast on this day can bless one with a happy and blissful life and also offspring to childless parents by the grace of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati.

On Shani Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shani Dev is worshipped along with Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Shani is considered an ardent devotee of Shiva and worshipping all three of them on this day can bless the devotee with success, prosperity, happiness and all the other desired things.

Shani Pradosh Vrat: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast

1. Take a bath in the morning and clean the puja area thoroughly before placing Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati idols there. Flower garlands, chandan, red gulal, camphor, bel patra, dhatoora, gangajal, fruits, dhoop are some of the puja samagri items that must be gathered before beginning Shiv Puja and Aarti.

2. Light a ghee diya and place it near the idols. Offer them kheer, sweets and other satvik foods as bhog and close your eyes for a few minutes before starting with Shiv mantra chanting and Aarti. It is considered auspicious to read from Shiv Chalisa on this day. Puja is concluded with Shiv Aarti.

3. A second Puja is performed towards evening during Pradosh Vrat as it is considered an auspicious time to manifest wishes. Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati must be worshipped again in the evening period and bhog must be offered to them again.

4. Lord Shani must be worshipped in the evening on Pradosh Vrat. It is advised to light a mustard oil diya and place it under peepal tree to seek blessings of Shani Dev. Shani Mantras should also be recited.

5. Feeding poor people and giving them things they need is advised on this day.

6. Stick to satvik food. Do not eat non-vegetarian food and restrain from alcohol on this day.